The Abilene Police Department apprehended a 27-year-old Salina man hiding in a corn field Saturday.
According to the police department, a police officer spotted Cody J. Talbot walking at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Northeast 14th Street.
The officer was aware that Talbot had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.
When the officer attempted to contact Talbot, he fled on foot into a cornfield located on the northeast corner of 14th Street and Brady Street.
A drone and a K-9 unit were deployed to assist in locating Talbot.
A short time afterward, Talbot surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody without further incident.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.
