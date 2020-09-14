A man was bound over for trial Friday, accused of sexual misconduct with a child from 2015 through 2017.
Leobardo Reynaga, Jr., 30, was charged in March of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts of criminal sodomy, and exposing himself.
The girl, under the age of 14, accused Reynaga of the misconduct at two different residences in Abilene from 2015 through 2019.
Abilene Assistant Police Chief Jason Wilkins and the forensic interviewer testified of the alleged incidents in Dickinson County District Court on Friday and Magistrate Judge Keith Collett found probable cause and bound Reynagao over on the five charges. Reynagao was out on a $150,000 bond.
Attorney John Thurston argued that the child used the allegations to distract the attention of her getting in trouble after getting caught stealing.
Four of the alleged felony charges carry a minimum sentence of imprisonment of not less than 25 years.
Arraignment was set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 21.
