A man has been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy involving two separate minors.
According to Dickinson County District Court records, Carl Dailing is accused of the sexual assaults in 2014 and 2015.
The record accuses Dailing of two counts of indecent liberties with an 11-year-old from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2014.
A charge of indecent liberties and two counts of sodomy were with a 10-year-old from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2015
The charges were made by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.
Each of the charges carry a sentence of a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of not less that 25 years.
