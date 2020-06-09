A 29-year-old Abilene man is accused of passing a fake $100 bill.
According to the Abilene Police Department, Lukas Riley allegedly used the counterfeit $100 to make purchases at the Liberty convenience store on South Buckeye Avenue on Sunday.
Police were called to the store after it was learned that an unknown male had purchased items from the store using a counterfeit $100 bill.
While canvassing the area, officers located Riley. He was identified as the individual who had allegedly passed the counterfeit bill at Liberty.
Found in his possession was a second $100 which was believed to be counterfeit.
Riley is also facing charges of theft by deception.
