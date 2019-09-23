A 40-year-old Abilene man was arrested, accused of passing counterfeit currency.
According to the Abilene Police Department, Colin Hoolehan, 40, passed multiple fake bills in Abilene.
He is alleged to have passed $50 in fake currency at Pizza Hut in Abilene on Aug. 20, and alleged to have attempted to pass $150 in counterfeit currency at Casey’s General Store in Abilene on Aug. 22.
During the investigation, the police department recovered an additional $1,800 in counterfeit currency.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.
