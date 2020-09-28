A 22-year-old Tennessee man was arrested Tuesday, accused of breaking into storage units in the 300 block of 14th Street.
According to the Abilene Police Department, Joshua Patrick of Dickson, Tennessee, was reported by a citizen of suspicious activity at the storage unit.
When officers arrived, the male had fled the area on foot. However he was later located in the 2000 block of North Buckeye Avenue.
Officers discovered a total of nine storage unites located on 14th Street had been broken into. However it was determined that no property had been taken from the units.
Patrick is believed to have ties with multiple storage unit burglaries in Junction City.
“This incident epitomizes the adage ‘see something, say something,” Assistant Police Chief Jason Wilkins said in a release. “Fortunately, an observant citizen alerted our officers to activity they felt was suspicious. This citizen’s actions likely saved property loss for several individuals, and helped identify a suspect in numerous crimes.”
