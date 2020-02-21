A 51-year-old Abilene man is accused of strangling an acquaintance and was charged with attempted second degree murder in Dickinson County District Court on Thursday.
Chadwick Chebultz was arrested on Wednesday and appeared before Magistrate Judge Keith Collett on Thursday. He is also charged with aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat and criminal restraint.
Attempted second degree murder has a minimum sentence of 4.5 years in prison.
According to the Abilene Police Department, officers responded to a residential panic alarm at a home on North Buckeye Avenue. Upon arrival, officers learned that a disturbance had occurred between a male and a female who reside at the residence.
Chebultz was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.