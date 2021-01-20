A 25-year-old Abilene man is accused of attempted second degree murder following an incident on Friday afternoon.
Travis J. Jeffrey is in the Dickinson County Jail facing numerous charges that also include aggravated domestic violence battery, battery of a law enforcement officer, violation of a protective order, criminal damage to property and multiple drug related offenses.
According to Assistant Abilene Police Chief Jason Wilkins, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of N.W. 14th Street. Upon arrival officers learned that an altercation had occurred between a male and a female at the residence.
Jeffrey is accused of threating a person with a knife.
He is in custody in lieu of $350,000 bond.
