Improvements in safety are the primary targets of the initial phase of the Airport Master Plan approved on a 4-0 vote Monday at the regular meeting of the Abilene City Commission.
Brad Waller, vice president of Alfred Benesch and Company and consultant on the plan, said a master plan has been in the works for several years.
Waller gave the commission an update of the finish master plan last week at the study session.
The master plan also looks at future projects including extending the length of the airport runway, a new terminal and expansion of the taxiway.
Safety comes first.
“We looked at over 900 obstructions in coordination with FAA (Federal Aviation Administration),” Waller said. “Those railroad tracks are an obstruction to the airport.”
He said obstructions are above ground structures of buildings, telephone poles, trees, antenna towers, water towers and similar structures. He said the number one priority with FFA were to remove 40 of those obstructions.
“The health and hazard to navigation of aircraft is the number one priority and making sure they are safe,” he said.
He listed a few of the obstructions.
• The railroad tracks are directly north of the airport.
• The water tower to the northwest corner does not have a red light on it.
• The radio tower to the southeast does not have a red light on it.
• Trees are right to the north of the terminal area.
• The pump station at the southwest part of the airport has an antenna that sticks up about 10 feet too high.
Railroad
He said ideally either the railroad tracks or the runway would have to be moved. However, Waller said, there could be a compromise.
“This compromise is to add poles with red lights on them probably on the north side of the railroad tracks that will help indicate to pilots there is an issue there and to make sure they are above it,” Waller said.
He said most of the trees that need to be removed are on city right-of-way. However, some of the trees that need to be removed are on private property.
“That will be something to look at. How do we get access to either removing the trees or topping the trees?” he said.
First, however, an environmental sight assessment is necessary which will probably be in 2021 with the structural removals in 2022.
The Airport Master Plan is a 388-page document.
“Now we have a master plan and that is our roadmap to our future,” he said.
“We looked at existing conditions, a future growth pattern of the airport, of the community and of the region,” Waller said. “We looked at what are the minimum design requirements that are required of your airport. Once we had what the minimum design standards are, we looked at what are the future construction mechanism that will be needed to meet those demands of the minimums.”
He said the FAA will help fund some projects in a master plan.
Cost of the early phase improvements is estimated at $600,000, $540,000 coming from the FAA entitlement funds and a 10 percent local match for $60,000, which is in the 2021 budget.
Economic impact
He said the Kansas Department of Transportation Aviation conducted a study of airport impacts and determined airports in Kansas are related to 92,000 jobs statewide and a payroll of $4.4 billion. The economic impact is $24.6 billion.
The Abilene airport equates to 30 jobs on a yearly basis with a payroll of almost $900,000. The economic impact is $2.6 million. Waller clarified that the airport does not have 30 employees but indirectly supports the 30 jobs through sprayers and farmers.
“I like to hit on this because airports can be somewhat forgotten or looked at as not a necessary to the community,” he said. “The airport is a business of this community. It does provide economic benefit. It does provide jobs.”
He said the spraying of agriculture crops is a key element of the Abilene airport. It is also the home of the K-State Parachute Club.
He said the runway is 4,100 feet long by 75 feet wide.
“It does have some challenges in its current location,” he said.
The ultimate runway is 5,000 feet long which would increase traffic and increase load capacity of the airport.
To do that, the airport would have to proceed south away from Abilene. The existing 2100 Avenue will have to relocate further south about 1,000 feet to make room for the extension.
If it can receive FAA funding approval, the estimated cost of the extension is $3 to $4 million and a 10 percent match is $300,000 to $400,000 to the community.
“That is going to be a big project for obvious reasons,” he said.
Waller also said that the airport was in the process of replacing a T-hangar that was destroyed by a wind storm. He said insurance will cover $225,000 but bids came in over $500,000.
“Obviously, there is a gap there,” he said.
He said the airport is seeking an emergency funding project through KDOT-Aviation to cover the difference.
City Manager Jane Foltz said that the airport maintains its own insurance policy and is not under the city blanket policy.
