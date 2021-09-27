Would you be able to last a day in prairie style clothing?
Well, Historical guide and reenactor Teresa Weishaar asks herself that question every time she gets ready to give a tour at the Heritage Center. However, Weishaar required the right to dress up before she would accept the position of tour guide.
With every tour, she wears her own recreations of prairie fashion from mourning dresses to bonnets to the historically arcuate undergarments.
To properly get ready, Weishaar starts with her shoes and socks.
“You have to put your shoes and socks on first because once you start adding clothes, you can’t see your feet anymore,” Weishaar said.
For most children, men’s and some “plainer” women’s shoes, most did not come with a left-or-right foot. Instead, they would conform to the wearer’s feet. Most women living on farms would wear men’s shoes to be able to complete their work during the day.
While the shoes covered their feet, women remembered to cover their heads with bonnets, which Weishaar said could be a little disorientating for a first-time wearer.
“It’s like having blinders on, you can’t see in your peripheral vision and there is an echo when you speak,” Weishaar said.
Bonnets became a necessary part of many prairie women’s outfits for the practical purpose of protecting from Kansas winds and dust. Richer women would wear bonnets with adornments, because they didn’t have to worry about working on the farm.
The separation of clothing between rich and poor prairie residents could be seen all the way down to their undergarments.
“I had to turn the underwear around, because rich people had a maid or somebody that helped by tying all the strings that are in the back,” Weishaar said.
“All these (sewing) patterns are what rich ladies would wear, because you can’t work and help your husband dress properly,” Weishaar added.
Even with their more traditional plain clothing, prairie women would still make sure to have their Sunday best ready for church.
“Women like fancy stuff,” Weishaar said. “If you work on a farm, you are only going to dress up one day a week and that’s going to church on Sunday.”
However another well kept dress found in a prairie women’s closet, the mourning dress used at different stages of grief.
“In the Victorian era there were three stages of mourning, if you lost your husband for the first mourning (period) you would wear black,” Weishaar said.
The later mourning periods would allow more varying colors and patterns in the clothing. The tradition started with Queen Victoria who mourned her husband Prince Edward and wore only black until her own death. Inside the deep plains, fashion from Europe influences American day-to-day outfits.
“They would want to see a lady’s book (magazine),” Weishaar said. “It had patterns in it of the hottest fashion from Paris…women have always been interested in fashion even if you lived out in the middle of nowhere and women would still swap patterns.”
With many settlers arriving in covered wagons, the families made sure to bring the bare necessities, so a limited amount of clothing for each member. The limited amount of clothing and high prices for some fabrics, most families would reuse the fabric.
“It would kind of be like your Sunday dress becomes your everyday dress, your everyday dress becomes your laundry dress, your laundry dress becomes your daughter’s pinafore,” Weishaar said.
In the end, the fabric would be utilized for patch work quilts to keep families warm through the prairie winter.
