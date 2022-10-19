When it comes to pre-conceived notions regarding the functions of various county offices, appraisers often get a bad rap.
Whether that dates back to horror stories of tax assessors/collectors throughout history or other fears, Dickinson County Appraiser Lisa Berg is on a mission to let people know the appraiser’s office is not a threatening place and staff members are happy to do whatever they can to help county residents.
“If there’s anything I could change in this business – and I’ve been working as an appraiser for 28 years – I would change the perception people have about our office,” Berg said. “We are here to assist the public. Yes, we have a job to do, but we are open to answering questions at any time.”
A job to love
Berg came to Dickinson County in 2020 as the deputy appraiser, moving from Marion County where she held the Appraiser position. Before that, she served as the appraiser for multiple counties in western Kansas, including a stint covering Trego, Lane, Scott and Ness counties at the same time.
She began her career in 1994 at the Trego County appraiser’s office as a personal property clerk and working with deeds. Soon, she became a certified Kansas mapper and started the GIS (Global Information System) project in Trego County. When that project ended, she became that county’s deputy appraiser then moved up to the appraiser’s position.
“When I initially applied, I was approached by a woman who had been the deputy appraiser in Trego who had gone to work for the state’s Property Valuation Division. She knew me from the time I was a little girl and we went to church together,” Berg recalled with a laugh. “She stopped me in the middle of main street one day and said ‘I think you would be perfect for this job. You’ve got the right personality and right attitude.’ She also got me on the path to become a certified mapper.”
Berg said she has been asked numerous times over the years why she became a county appraiser.
“I absolutely love the work,” she said. “When I started it sounded like an adventure and that adventure turned into a career. I think it’s one of those things that gets into your blood.”
Tax process starts with appraiser
The county appraiser’s office must value all real estate and taxable personal property in the county each year. Personal property includes business equipment, mobile homes, trucks, trailers, non-highway vehicles, watercraft, ATVs, mopeds, golf carts, oil wells and other items.
“In Dickinson County, that means we value more than 14,000 real estate parcels and 2,600 personal property accounts, including oil and gas,” Berg said. “The resulting values are used in the calculation of property taxes for each property.”
The appraiser’s office certifies its values to the county clerk’s office. Then the clerk’s office calculates an assessed valuation for all taxing units, calculates mill levies and certifies the tax roll to the treasurer’s office.
The treasurer’s office mails the property tax bills, processes the property tax payments and distributes the collected funds to the appropriate local units of government, school districts and the state government.
Fair market value
“Every year we do a number of studies that are implemented and sent to the state of Kansas,” Berg said. “The whole purpose is to make things uniform and consistent.”
The annual appraisal cycle used to determine value includes on-site property review or 17 percent maintenance, the analysis of property sales, and sales review -- collection of market data, market studies and numerous statistical analysis.
“Our job is to arrive at fair market value or what properties are selling for, consisting of valid sales. We do not just pull a value out of the sky. It’s based on valid transactions or sales that are on the open market. From that point we begin our analysis.” Berg said. “We have a number of reports, studies and analysis we do before we ever set a value for tax purposes.
The studies and analysis are sent to the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Property Valuation Division for a compliance check.
“Our cycle starts immediately after certification of the current year’s values (in May/ June) and ends once we have held property appeals and certified values to the county clerk’s office (in May and June of the following year).”
Besides setting values for all real estate and taxable personal property, the appraiser’s office also conducts real estate and personal property appeals each year. The hearings usually take place by phone, but sometimes they are held in person at the appraiser’s office or at the property site.
“Typically, we hold 80 to 100 informal hearings and 60 to 70 payment under protests yearly,” Berg said. “Most people hate hearings, but I actually do not mind them because I get a chance to visit with people and explain why their value is what it is and how we arrived at it.
“We show them a comp sheet that shows what sales or comparables we used and how it compares to their property,” Berg continued.
Property tax is one of the things most often appealed, Berg said.
“So many times, our hands are tied when it comes to property taxes. We cannot adjust a property just because of a tax amount. We have people visit with us who say ‘my value is okay, but my taxes are the problem.’
“That’s when I tell people to attend the budget hearings. Many people say it won’t make a difference, but my answer is what do you have to lose? And even if it doesn’t make a difference, it may explain what that money is going towards.”
Monitored
Even though the county appraiser and staff are employed by Dickinson County, the office must follow the rules, regulations, appraisal methods and education standards provided by the state’s Property Value Division (PVD), per Kansas statute.
PVD also monitors, audits and tests the work done by the county appraiser’s office throughout the year, Berg said.
At the end of each appraisal cycle, PVD issues its findings by providing scores for procedural compliance and the sales ratio study or statistical compliance.
“The county is graded and scored in both of these areas and the outcome determines whether our office meets ‘Substantial Compliance’ or not,” Berg explained. “If not, PVD mandates the needed changes and can actually take over the administration of the appraiser’s office if they deem it necessary.”
Dickinson County is in Substantial Compliance.
Procedural
changes
Berg said her office is in the process of changing how it does its 17 percent maintenance. Sometime in 2023, her office will begin using Pictometry, a high-resolution digital imagery system.
“We will do a drive by, take a picture but won’t necessarily be on someone’s property,” Berg said. “I’m hoping taxpayers won’t feel it’s as invasive. A lot of people don’t understand why we are there, especially when they’re not home. They get worried about somebody being on their property. We will still visit the property on site for new construction or when there is a sale as the inspection is a requirement by state guidelines.”
Whenever appraiser’s staff are out doing maintenance calls, they always wear their ID badges, carry business cards and drive county-marked vehicles.
“My staff always goes to the door to announce themselves and explain why they are there and will leave a door hanger as notification that someone from the office was there when the taxpayer was not home. People want to know why you’re on their property and they have every right to know. People are welcome to call in if they’re concerned.”
Anyone with any questions is invited to call the Dickinson County Appraiser’s office at (785) 263-4418.
“I have grown to love the county I serve. I’ve met a multitude of wonderful people and get to work with the best of the best,” Berg said with a smile.
“I want people to know we’re approachable. If you have a question, call in and talk to us. We may not have the exact answer you want, but at least hopefully, you’ll get the answer you need to make things easier to understand.”
