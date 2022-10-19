Dickinson County Appraiser Lisa Berg

Dickinson County Appraiser Lisa Berg wants county residents to know her office is always available to answer taxpayers’ questions. Berg, who has spent 28 years working as an appraiser in various Kansas counties, became the Dickinson County Appraiser in 2021.

 Kathy Hageman

When it comes to pre-conceived notions regarding the functions of various county offices, appraisers often get a bad rap.

Whether that dates back to horror stories of tax assessors/collectors throughout history or other fears, Dickinson County Appraiser Lisa Berg is on a mission to let people know the appraiser’s office is not a threatening place and staff members are happy to do whatever they can to help county residents.

 

