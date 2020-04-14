Abilene Public Schools’ reputation as a district doing great things spurred a long-time Ell-Saline educator to apply for the open Abilene assistant superintendent position.
Dana Sprinkle was hired by the Abilene Board of Education April 3 and will start her new job July 1. She will take the job being vacated by Chris Cooper who is leaving this summer to become Superintendent of Schools in Clearwater.
“I have always wanted to seek new learning opportunities and continue to expand my knowledge,” Sprinkle said during a phone interview. “I was prompted by looking at growth opportunities and wanted to continue making a positive impact in education.”
Sprinkle started her career in education at Ell-Saline USD 307, spending seven years as a sixth grade teacher and six years teaching second grade. For the past 13 years, she has been the principal at Ell-Saline Elementary School.
“When I started teaching in the Ell-Saline community 26 years ago, that community really became my home,” she said. “I have a huge gratitude for all of the people of Ell-Saline and all the experiences I’ve had.”
As a young child, her father was in the military and the family moved around quite a bit so as an adult, Sprinkle said she wanted to set down roots. It took a special job for her consider making a change.
“When the position came open I knew there would be really big shoes to fill, but I wanted to put my name into consideration because of all the great things I’ve heard about Abilene and Abilene schools,” she added.
Sprinkle said she has known Abilene Assistant Superintendent Chris Cooper for several years and had the chance to visit with him during various conferences and meetings.
“He was always very knowledgeable on a large number of subjects and was always sharing what Abilene schools were doing and the direction they were headed,” Sprinkle said. “So I knew that Abilene had great things happening and had great community support.”
Implementing continuous learning
When Gov. Laura Kelly closed Kansas’ schools March 17, the commissioner of education convened a task force to help implement online “continuous learning.”
Sprinkle was one of the administrators named to the task force.
“I received a message asking if I was willing to participate in the project. I had always wanted to be a servant leader and focus on service in education so I absolutely wanted to be a part of that,” she explained.
Sprinkle credits the teachers who worked to bring the document together in just a couple days. By March 19 the task force document was released online.
“The teachers that worked on that from across the state were phenomenal. They really did the heavy lifting on that project and pulled great resources together for the rest of us,” Sprinkle said.
“To my knowledge, Kansas was the first state that was working on a continuous learning plan and pulling things together very quickly so we could benefit students,” she added.
“It was an impressive process. A lot of time and energy was put into it to help other districts be ready to move forward,” Sprinkle said.
Looking forward
Besides finishing up her duties at Ell-Saline and dealing with the challenges to schools caused by COVID-19, Sprinkle said she and her husband Steve plan to put their Salina home on the market and look for a place in Abilene.
The Sprinkles have two adult children, Ryan, 26, and Danielle, 24.
Through it all, she is excited about the new opportunity available in Abilene.
“I’m looking forward to developing relationships within the Abilene community, getting to know individuals and finding out how I can best support the efforts of Abilene schools,” she said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
