Time is running out for anyone who needs to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election.
Voter registration closes at the end of the day Tuesday. Those wanting to register may visit the county clerks’ office in the Dickinson County Courthouse, 109 E. First Street in Abilene that day. The Courthouse is closed today.
Residents also can call the clerk’s office to see if they already are registered by calling 263-3774,
The November election includes open positions on area school boards, hospital boards and city commission/council seats, renewal of the county’s sale tax for road and bridge projects and a constitutional amendment.
Advance voting
Advance voting begins Wednesday, the day after voter registration closes.
Advance voting allows registered voters the opportunity to cast ballots by mail or in person before Election Day. For those who want to advance vote in person, they may do so at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse until noon Nov. 4, the day before the election.
For those who want to vote by mail, it’s a two-step process. First, registered voters must request a ballot by calling the county clerk’s office and a request will be mailed out to them.
“In filling out those requests, people must put their driver’s license number on it,” said Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones. “That’s their ID (identification).”
Once the request is filled out, signed and returned to the clerk’s office, the ballot will be mailed out. Ballots cannot be faxed.
All requests for mail ballots must be received in the clerk’s office by Oct. 29 so staff has time to get them in the mail.
“One thing I need to stress: You have to have plenty of time to make sure things get back and forth through the mail,” Jones said.
She also reminded early voters that the November election ballots are two-sided with questions on each side.
“The front side has the people — school board, city candidates, hospital board — while the back page has the constitutional amendment question and the sales tax,” Jones said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.