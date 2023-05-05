Lexi Tayler, 18, is just about to graduate from Abilene High School. Last month, she won third place in the high school’s talent show with a dance to a piano version of British group Little Mix’s “Secret Love Song.” Through dancing, she has discovered her passions lie with musicals.
“I used to be super shy and conserved, and I really think dance has kind of pushed me out of my comfort zone and (to) really express myself,” Tayler said. “I feel like it’s only gotten better with being involved in musical theater and stuff. I’m always super hard on myself, especially in a dance setting, but I feel like opening that up to musical theatre has really helped me push myself to be confident, especially in the acting and singing aspects of it. I just feel like it’s made me a better person.”
Tayler said she began dancing when she was about six years old and danced off and on for several years. After starting and stopping the second time, she earned a role in the AHS’ musical performance of “Disney Descendants” in late 2020. She then earned a featured dancing role for Great Plains Theatre’s “Frozen Jr.” performance in early 2021. Tayler discovered her love of musicals through her experience in those two shows.
“One of my best friends danced at the Salina theater, and so I decided to try that out and see how I liked it because I really missed taking dance classes and stuff,” Tayler said. “I really liked it. It was nice to be back in dancing again, but I kind of grew a love for musical theatre and I missed it. So I decided to quit dancing, like class wise and for a company, but I still did the dance team here at the school.”
Tayler still danced for Theatre Salina. She has been team captain for AHS’ dance team for two years.
“I always expected so much of myself being, especially, on the dance team here, being captain and having a lot of experience in dance while some people didn’t have much (experience),” she said “I always expected myself to be a leader and push myself to do better. When we went to dance camp for the dance team, I really compared myself to a lot of other people in dance and stuff. That goes along with going to dance competitions … I didn’t really like the environment of comparing myself because it was ruining something I loved to do.”
Tayler ‘s favorite type of dance is contemporary — a newer, modern style — because the style is emotionally driven and tells a story.
“For example, when I was at the Salina theater, we did this dance show, and all the styles were contemporary,” Tayler said. “It was a series of a bunch of different dance routines and performances, but they always had a theme. “Our most recent theme was mythos, and it was based off Greek gods, and so each dance was based off a different god or goddess. While the style was all contemporary, each one had their own style and story behind it.”
Dancing in the Hades dance and Apollo dance for the Greek god performance were two of her favorite performances.
After graduation, Tayler said she wants to pursue a career of musical theater. She hopes to start out performing in musicals and then transition to teaching later in her career. To help her achieve her goal, she is taking a drama class currently, has been in choir since middle school and is planning to attend college. She would love to participate in both musicals and dance, but she knows from previous experience that will be difficult to do.
