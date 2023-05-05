Lexi Tayler, 18, is just about to graduate from Abilene High School. Last month, she won third place in the high school’s talent show with a dance to a piano version of British group Little Mix’s “Secret Love Song.” Through dancing, she has discovered her passions lie with musicals. 

“I used to be super shy and conserved, and I really think dance has kind of pushed me out of my comfort zone and (to) really express myself,” Tayler said. “I feel like it’s only gotten better with being involved in musical theater and stuff. I’m always super hard on myself, especially in a dance setting, but I feel like opening that up to musical theatre has really helped me push myself to be confident, especially in the acting and singing aspects of it. I just feel like it’s made me a better person.” 

 

