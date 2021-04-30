Mary Zey has taught different subjects and different ages of students during her 30-plus year teaching career, and what she has learned from all of it is that kids are alike no matter what subject you are teaching them or how old they are. What they need most from their teacher is a bit of their heart.
“My biggest ‘aha’ moment was when I transitioned from second to eighth grade,” Zey said. “I had imagined that teaching middle school students would be immensely different from teaching second graders. The only real difference was the height of the students. In the end, students want the same thing: a teacher who cares about them and wants what is best for them. I hope my students know that is what I wanted and continue to want for each and every one of them.”
There is little doubt most of Zey’s students felt her encouragement and support while in her classroom. Like many teachers, Zey said her career path chose her. It was what she wanted to do for as long as she can remember.
“I decided at a very young age to choose teaching as my career,” Zey said. “I love learning new things, and I enjoy encouraging and helping others to learn new information. I had strong teachers during my own K-12 years and their example encouraged me to pursue a career in education.”
Zey has spent her entire career teaching in USD 435 Abilene Public Schools. She started in the fall of 1989, teaching second grade at McKinley Elementary after receiving her bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a focus on mathematics from Kansas State University. Her classroom was right across the hall from Kerby Chase, her cooperating teacher.
“It was an ideal situation,” Zey said. “The support and guidance I received from all of the McKinley staff was amazing. USD 435 had changed to grade attendance centers, so all second and third graders attended McKinley Elementary. I taught second grade for 13 years and loved every minute of it.”
Taking a tech role
During this time she also managed to complete her master’s degree in educational technology from Kansas State University in 1995. After her 13th year of teaching second grade, an opportunity arose for her to be part of a two-year technology grant through the state of Kansas. Even though Zey loved her second grade classroom she decided to take the opportunity.
“I was hired to be a teacher trainer during the inaugural year of the Enhancing Education Through Technology (EETT) grant,” Zey said. “I worked with fourth and fifth grade teachers and students in four Kansas school districts: Abilene, Oberlin, Osawatomie and Solomon. This was an experience of a lifetime. I learned so much and was able to work with some amazing and innovative teachers across the state of Kansas.”
Zey held the position for two years and was asked to continue in that role, but she decided the classroom suited her better and was eager to get back to her elementary school students.
“I did not like the amount of time spent on the road, and I dearly missed being in the classroom,” Zey said. “My original plan had been to return to my second grade classroom at the conclusion of the grant, but Mr. (Doug) Gantenbein was retiring from the eighth grade math job at Abilene Middle School and the teacher in my second grade spot wanted to stay. So, with butterflies in my stomach, I interviewed for and was hired to teach eighth grade math.”
Middle school move
Although concerned she may not like teaching a new subject in a new school to much older students. Zey was happy to find that was not the case.
“I was convinced second grade was the best grade ever, so I was prepared to dislike teaching at the middle school,” Zey said. “Boy was I wrong. I found out quickly you can have more than one favorite grade. I loved teaching math and I thoroughly enjoy the challenge of middle school students. I was very blessed to have many of my past students again in math class.”
She spent 10 years teaching middle school math, but another opportunity in the school district presented itself. The middle school’s librarian, Annette Wilson, was retiring and they needed someone to fill her position.
So Zey decided to go back to school for a third time and earned her Library Media License from Fort Hays State in 2015. She has served USD 435 students as the Library Media Specialist at Abilene Middle School for the past seven school years.
Jill of all trades
She said her current role requires her “to be a Jill of all trades.” In addition to being responsible for all books and other materials in the library, she provides lessons about digital citizenship, plagiarism, copyright laws, effective research and book talks for the students. She also oversees the yearbook every year.
And she is no stranger to technology. Greg Brown, USD 435 superintendent, called her the “iPad Rockstar” for the middle school while announcing her retirement during a school board meeting earlier this year.
“I am very comfortable using technology in the school setting, so I spend a lot of time working with staff on effective ways to integrate and use technology in the classroom setting,” Zey said. “I also work with students and parents having technology issues or questions.”
Zey said the best part about teaching and what she will miss most is the people and the relationships she has made.
“The relationships I have formed over the past 32 years with both staff and students are definitely the best thing about teaching,” Zey said. “My very best friends are people I have taught with for years. I love hearing from past students and watching them become productive citizens.”
Of course even the best teachers have some bad days. Teaching isn’t always easy.
“The hardest thing about teaching are the failures,” Zey said. “Failing to communicate well, failing to help every single student every single time, failing to maintain patience.”
She also said in order to be a good teacher you have to be willing to sacrifice a lot of your nonschool hours out of your day, which makes for some long nights and weekends for teachers.
“Great teaching is hard work. It takes a lot of preparation, organization and time. My family sacrificed many evenings while Mom sat at the dinner table grading papers. Especially during my 10 years as a middle school math teacher.”
A historical year
Teaching is hard for teachers during most school years under normal circumstances, even more so with all the challenges the pandemic brought on educators this year. She said she is leaving after a very historical year in education.
“This past year has been difficult for teachers, parents and students,” Zey said. “I usually know all students by name before the end of the first nine weeks. Masks, schedule restrictions and Covid protocols have made that extremely difficult. The reliance on technology during remote learning kept me very busy. I was able to reach out and help staff, students and parents during our remote learning sessions.”
Her retirement will be much deserved after the year she has had, but her experience will be missed by both staff and students.
Denise Guy worked with Zey for many years in USD 435. Guy said she was lucky Zey was the first person she met when she moved to Abilene 25 years ago. They worked together for 20 years and she considers Zey to be one of her dearest friends.
Guy had this to say about her friend and co-worker: “As an educator, Mrs. Zey is a dedicated individual that is truly gifted at connecting with kids and people in general. Every time I had the opportunity to observe her interacting with students I was always amazed by the ease in which she did so. People, young and old, love to be around Mrs. Zey. She is always smiling and displaying her sense of humor while approaching challenges and difficulties with such common sense. She is one of a kind. Outside of school, she is an inspiration to me and many others on how to be a God-loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. I’m absolutely thrilled she is taking this next step to spend more time with her beautiful family and adorable grandbabies. Congratulations Mary.”
Superintendent Brown agrees. “The leadership she has provided the middle school and the district as a math teacher and librarian has been remarkable. I have seen how her steady personality impacts her students and colleagues.”
Even though she will miss many things about teaching, Zey said she is looking forward to some free time for herself.
“It will be nice not to be dictated by a bell schedule Monday-Friday,” Zey said. “I am looking forward to being a full time Mom and Nana.”
Looking back on her career she has these words of advice for teachers (including her two daughters who are already in the career and a third who is also planning on teaching after graduation):
1. Don’t limit yourself to a certain grade, topic or career path.
2. Never stop learning new information.
3. If you are in teaching for the money, rethink your career path.
She also wants to thank everyone who had a part in her teaching career.
“I am so very thankful for all the opportunities I have had over the past 32 years” Zey said. “USD 435 has been a wonderful place to work.”
Reception May 15
Zey said some dear friends are hosting a retirement reception on May 15, from 9 to 11a.m. at St. Andrew’s Parish Hall for her. She encourages former students, teaching associates, friends and family to stop by to say hi and share memories from the past 32 years with her to help her celebrate.
