The first show of GPT’s 28th Season of Reprise begins this Friday with the Plain Great Players Youth Academy production of “MADAGASCAR - A Musical Adventure Jr.” Over 45 incredibly talented regional youth actors will take the stage and melt your hearts as they escape from NYC and end up in the jungles of Madagascar. These kooky characters based on the hit DreamWorks animated film are not to be missed.
Tickets are selling FAST so get yours today by visiting www.greatplainstheatre.com or calling (785) 263 - 4574.
Season Tickets are on sale for GPT’s Season of Possibilities. To purchase your Season Tickets to see Footloose, Matilda, Jersey Boys, Baskerville, and The Christmas Schooner, call us at (785) 263 - 4574, stop into the office, or visit our website at www.greatplainstheatre.com and individual tickets to all shows in in GPT’s 28th season are now on sale to purchase online, in person, or over the phone.
Production team:
Director - Mitchell Aiello
Choreographer/Assistant Director - Melissa Ford
Costumer/Director of Operations - Becky Dibben
Music Director/Theatre Associate - Ethan Badders
Lighting Design - Mitchell Aiello
Master Carpenter - Jim Wohler Restorations
Cast:
Alex - Talon Penry
Marty - Jacobi Robinson
Gloria - Maren Meneley
Melman - Trevor Pratt
King Julien - Warren Campbell
Maurice - Ethan Hall
Skipper - Lela Campbell
Private - Dylan Delay
Rico - Hannah Walter
Kowalski - Jase Wendlandt
Mason - Dighton Tokoi
Mort - Kara Geering
Lioness/Steak - Makenzie Hall
Zookeeper Zelda/Server - Scarlett Randolph
Zookeeper Zeke/Lars - RJ Vopat
Zookeeper Zoe/Subway Announcer - Rachel Ely
Lynn - Luka Hayes
Lew/Steak - Margaret Campbell
Lee/Steak - Lexi Tyler
Foosa Leader - Nolan Hall
Candy Hammernose - Kiah Nordgren
Old Lady/Server - Kenlie Delay
Camerawoman - Kylah Amos
Passerby/Server - Haylie Olson
Newspaper Lady - Clarissa Radabaugh
Ship’s Captain - Eyler Holt
Police Officers - Tabor Geering & Rue Perry
Animal Control Officers - Madison Murnahan, Alyssa Schmidt, and Luka Hayes
Lemurs - George Campbell, Autumn Felbush, Piper Immel, Tabor Geering, Alyssa Schmidt
Foosa - Rue Perry, Kiah Nordgren, Clarissa Radabaugh, Claire Cormack, Kylah Amos, Cannon Tokoi, Brennan Burnett
New Yorkers - Brennan Burnett, Tyse Wendlandt, Cannon Tokoi, Claire Cormack, Eyler Holt, Piper Immel
Animals - George Campbell, Caysen McDonald, Javan Nordgren, Emma Walter, Autumn Felbush
Youth Crew:
Stage Manager - Magda Meneley
Assistant Stage Managers - Gavin Sykes, Shelton Holt
Tech Crew - Hadley Friedli, Nevaeh Garza, Zach Wright, Vayda Saltkill, Salem Immel
About the show:
Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto our stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.