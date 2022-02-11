Madagascar Jr.

Maurice (Ethan Hall), Gloria (Maren Meneley), Melman (Trevor Pratt), Alex (Talon Penry), Marty (Jacobi Robinson), and King Julien (Warren Campbell).

 Courtesy Photo

The first show of GPT’s 28th Season of Reprise begins this Friday with the Plain Great Players Youth Academy production of “MADAGASCAR - A Musical Adventure Jr.” Over 45 incredibly talented regional youth actors will take the stage and melt your hearts as they escape from NYC and end up in the jungles of Madagascar. These kooky characters based on the hit DreamWorks animated film are not to be missed.

Tickets are selling FAST so get yours today by visiting www.greatplainstheatre.com or calling (785) 263 - 4574. 

Season Tickets are on sale for GPT’s Season of Possibilities. To purchase your Season Tickets to see Footloose, Matilda, Jersey Boys, Baskerville, and The Christmas Schooner, call us at (785) 263 - 4574, stop into the office, or visit our website at www.greatplainstheatre.com and individual tickets to all shows in in GPT’s 28th season are now on sale to purchase online, in person, or over the phone.

Production team:

Director - Mitchell Aiello

Choreographer/Assistant Director - Melissa Ford

Costumer/Director of Operations - Becky Dibben

Music Director/Theatre Associate - Ethan Badders

Lighting Design - Mitchell Aiello

Master Carpenter - Jim Wohler Restorations

Cast:

Alex - Talon Penry

Marty - Jacobi Robinson

Gloria - Maren Meneley

Melman - Trevor Pratt

King Julien - Warren Campbell

Maurice - Ethan Hall

Skipper - Lela Campbell

Private - Dylan Delay

Rico - Hannah Walter

Kowalski - Jase Wendlandt

Mason - Dighton Tokoi

Mort - Kara Geering

Lioness/Steak - Makenzie Hall

Zookeeper Zelda/Server - Scarlett Randolph

Zookeeper Zeke/Lars - RJ Vopat

Zookeeper Zoe/Subway Announcer - Rachel Ely

Lynn - Luka Hayes

Lew/Steak - Margaret Campbell

Lee/Steak - Lexi Tyler

Foosa Leader - Nolan Hall

Candy Hammernose - Kiah Nordgren

Old Lady/Server - Kenlie Delay

Camerawoman - Kylah Amos

Passerby/Server - Haylie Olson

Newspaper Lady - Clarissa Radabaugh

Ship’s Captain - Eyler Holt

Police Officers - Tabor Geering & Rue Perry

Animal Control Officers - Madison Murnahan, Alyssa Schmidt, and Luka Hayes

Lemurs - George Campbell, Autumn Felbush, Piper Immel, Tabor Geering, Alyssa Schmidt

Foosa - Rue Perry, Kiah Nordgren, Clarissa Radabaugh, Claire Cormack, Kylah Amos, Cannon Tokoi, Brennan Burnett

New Yorkers - Brennan Burnett, Tyse Wendlandt, Cannon Tokoi, Claire Cormack, Eyler Holt, Piper Immel

Animals - George Campbell, Caysen McDonald, Javan Nordgren, Emma Walter, Autumn Felbush

Youth Crew:

Stage Manager - Magda Meneley

Assistant Stage Managers - Gavin Sykes, Shelton Holt

Tech Crew - Hadley Friedli, Nevaeh Garza, Zach Wright, Vayda Saltkill, Salem Immel

About the show:

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto our stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime.  Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.