Over the past few years, mental health has become a growing topic in medical fields all over America. Why is it so important? How prevalent are mental health issues in the average person? Why is mental health such a big focus in a world where there are so many physical illnesses that need curing? Can’t people just push their problems to the side and move forward?

The answer to that last question is — not always.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.