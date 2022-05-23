After holding several Ladies’ Night events, Lumber House decided to appeal to the opposite gender Thursday night with the business’ first Men’s Night. More than 30 men participated in three activities that night: Milwaukee Fastest Drill Competition, Hustler and Walker Obstacle Course, and Fishing Combos. The men rotated to each activity in three groups. Milwaukee Tools helped sponsor the event and provided door prizes.
“We had lots of ladies say their husbands would come on out for a mens’ night. We love events, just for the community involvement. Fun, energetic, something different than just normal daily sales,” said Matt Engle, owner of the Lumber House.
The Milwaukee Fastest Drill Competition consisted of men competing two at a time to see who could drill six screws in a row into a board. The participant with the fastest time out of the two was recorded for the final round. The six men with the best times competed again for a new time. Michael Heger won the competition with a first time of 17 seconds and 15 seconds in the final round, winning a Milwaukee drill set.
The Hustler and Walker Obstacle Course was featured in the Lumber House parking lot. Two men would race through the course against each other on a Walker lawnmower. Many men chose not to compete in the course, however, due to time constraints from how complex the course was.
For the Fishing Combos, men picked one of two fishing rods to attempt to cast into one of two metal buckets.
Participants in all three events also entered into a raffle for a Weber grill.
Engle said Men's Night will probably be an annual event, but the business’ owners have not decided entirely yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.