The Senior Networking group has changed its name to the Dickinson County Senior Coalition, but the goal of collaboration among entities that cater to older adults remains the same.
Members of the group met May 18 to discuss projects they are interested in moving forward with. One of the ideas floated was hosting different speakers to come in.
“Some of our folks really enjoyed the sack lunch at the library,” said Jody Waldrop, superintendent at Brown Memorial Home where the meeting was held.
They discussed putting together a list of people they can call on to schedule for Lunch and Learn type programs.
“Maybe we would have it here, maybe we’d have it at the library,” said Sharon Roberts-Meyer, coalition organizer. “We would be the facilitators of more education on topics for seniors.”
Discussion also revolved around the Celebrate Seniors event scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Sterl Hall.
“A couple of meetings ago, we decided … we'd like to do a different theme every year,” Roberts-Meyer said.
This year, which is the second for the event will have a Luau and Learn theme, which will include a hula dancer from Salina doing a performance.
“We want to make it fun,” she said. “The other thing is to, ‘Educate, enlighten and entertain.’ Last year people came to us and said, ‘This was fun. I learned something. I saw somebody that I hadn't seen in a long time and I had fun.”
The live music was a hit last year, so they want to bring that back again, she said. One change she is making this year is shortening the time for Celebrate Seniors. Last year it went from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., which she said was a little too long. This year, they’ll shut down at 1 p.m. and instead of lunch, they’ll offer some healthy refreshments.
As the coalition works on fine tuning the details for the event, they invite people whose businesses or organizations have services or goods for older adults to think about setting up a vendor booth. They also invite anyone who would like to be part of the coalition to their next meeting at 1 p.m. June 15 at the Senior Center in Abilene.
