Sold out of tickets, the Valentine Special Dinner Train filled 100 of 104 seats as couples dined in the late afternoon the day before Valentine’s Day. The dinner train is the railroad’s first valentine’s event that will aid in their goal to repair the track this year.
“(The success) just tells me there’s a demand for this type of service,” Ross Boelling, general manager for the railroad.
Guests sat down to a dinner of salad, chicken cordon bleu or roast beef, string beans, garlic potatoes and cheesecake in one of two trains. The train traveled down the track to Enterprise and back. The Abilene High School Singers were also on board, aiding the catering service. They presented a performance while the train stopped at Enterprise. Lucinda’s Katering prepared the meal.
J. Steven Smethers, volunteer at the railroad, was the host of the event that afternoon. As the train progressed down the track, Smethers welcomed guests onto the train and told the history of the railroad to the guests.
“The mission of the railroad is to provide the history of this railroad, talking about the rock island tracks we’re riding on, but we also like to talk about the history of the railroad in terms of how it built Dickinson County and how railroads built the state of Kansas,” Smethers said. “I won’t do the whole thing today, as people want to be able to enjoy their food.”
For the dinner train, the railroad decided to use their newly refurbished wooden enterprise cars. The car for four years was out of commission due to repairs.
“It’s one of the few wooden railroad cars in existance and still being used to haul passengers,” Smethers said.
The other dining railroad car was a dining car that was originally used by the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, Smethers said.
Part of the profit the railroad made from the event will go toward the fundraising campaign to upgrade track between Abilene and Enterprise.
“We’ll make a pretty good profit on this and that’s what we’re planning to do is put it back into the track project,” Boelling said. “We should be starting in the next month or so on what we call phase one of the project.”
