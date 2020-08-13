Graffiti artist Whitney Kerr III returned to Abilene this week to paint a mural on the north side of the Abilene Middle School.
The project originated two years ago when the front of the middle school building started peeling away in large chunks, said Abilene Middle School Principal Jenna Delay.
“The 3D letters that were on the front of the building needed to be replaced before they deteriorated as well,” she said.
Kerr from Kansas City naturally picked Texas longhorns, the mascot for Abilene Middle School, for the mural.
“I basically searched a bunch of photographs of longhorns and made a photo collage of them into a stampede,” Kerr said.
The project is being completed as part of the Abilene School District Capital Outlay funds used to maintain the facilities within the district.
”We started with sandblasting to get to a clean surface and stop the peeling,” Delay said.
She said Kerr was contacted through Sam Geissinger, director of the Arts Council of Dickinson County.
Kerr said another mural with a Dwight Eisenhower theme is in the works.
“We really appreciate Abilene having us back,” Kerr said.
Kerr has painted numerous murals in and around Abilene. He painted the “Abilene” mural in Little Ike Park, the train mural on the side of Abilene Printing, the interactive mural on Second Street and several murals for Cedar House which is providing room and board for the artists while in Abilene.
A walking tour map of Abilene’s downtown murals can be found on the north side of Little Ike Park next to the “Abilene” mural.
