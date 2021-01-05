After quarantines that postponed production, the Abilene High School musical, “Disney Descendants.” is scheduled to premier this week.
The musical will be performed in front of a limited audience of cast members’ family and friends Thursday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon. Each cast member is allowed to have two audience members.
Everyone else will be able to view the performance by Pay Per View at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10. The ticket link to the event is https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41572.
Pay Per View tickets went on sale Monday. There is a $12 option for single view tickets or a $40 “watch party” option for multiple viewers, according to Director Danette Whiteley, AHS vocal music instructor.
The AHS musical originally was to be performed in November, but had to be rescheduled due to quarantines and issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cast and crew began rehearsing again Monday night after a long hiatus.
Whiteley said the entire situation has been extremely difficult and heart breaking for the cast, crew, directors and their families.
“It has been an emotional build up and let down for all closely involved with the show,” Whiteley said Monday.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my students for their tenacious spirit in trying to keep the arts alive when so much has been shut down.”
She commended the students for supporting and encouraging each other, staying committed and taking the postponements in stride, adding the students have seen “personal growth that will serve them well with future challenges.”
Whiteley is hopeful that the community will show its support for the “incredible kids” by purchasing tickets via pay per view.
“There is also an option to make a donation to the vocal music department as we do not have regular ticket sales for our annual department fund-raiser this year,” Whiteley said.
About the show
Back in November, Whiteley said she chose the “Disney Descendants” musical because Disney shows are always entertaining.
“Disney Descendants the Musical” features familiar characters from films like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Sleeping Beauty,” as well as the evil characters like Maleficent, Cruella de Vil and their children.
Claire Weishaar and Alexis Kinderknecht are the stage managers.
Besides Whiteley, assistant directors are Amy McClure, music director; Melissa Ford, choreographer; Sheree Glanzer is assisting with music; and Darren Whiteley is the sound technician.
Cast and crew
Mal - Naomi Dannefer; Evie - Maren Meneley; Jay - Jacobi Robinson; Carlos - Lewis Trotter; Maleficent - Allison Liby;
Grimhilde - Grace McCoy; Jafar - Teagan Decker; Cruella de Vil - Dighton Tokoi;
Ben - Talon Penry; King Beast - Mason Cook; Queen Belle - Aidyn Waldrop; Fairy Godmother - Trinnity McMillen; Jane - Tearney McGivney; Chad - Dylan Delay; Audrey - Zoe Millner; Doug - Wyatt Schmitt; Royal Page - Jayce Mohr; Royal Guard - Selena Espinoza; Maurice - Matthew Walters; Coach - Nathan Carpenter; and Snow White - Kiah Nordgren
The ensemble includes Kiah Nordgren, Jaycie Mohr, Alexis Tyler, Bailey Woody, Gracie Hylton and Gabby Guillen.
The Lost Isle Ensemble includes Jersie Albertson, Autumn Day, Lydia Lahr, Jaxyn Summers, Brooks Frey, Mylee McGivney, Tavi Mayden, Haylie Olson and Tobin Raub.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com
