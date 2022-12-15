Enel Green Power Federal Aviation Administration determine building Turbine locations

Enel Green Power has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to determine if building 700-foot turbines at the locations shown would prose a hazard to aircraft. Turbine locations are expected to be finalized next summer.

 Courtesy Graphic

A wind farm developer has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to evaluate the placement of 123 wind turbines near Hope. The 95 square-mile footprint of the Hope Ridge Wind Project is primarily in Logan, Ridge, Union and Hope townships. 

Jon Beck, development manager for Enel Green Power, said the company plans to submit a proposed road maintenance agreement to Dickinson County this week. It anticipates requesting permits to build the turbines in the spring of 2023. Enel Green Power is a global wind farm developer.

 

