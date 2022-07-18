Melissa Tolzien of Abilene, a member of the National Kidney Foundation’s Kidney Advocacy Committee, is currently serving as Kansas’s American Liver Foundation Advocacy Ambassador.
In this position, Tolzien serves as an advocate for both the National Kidney Foundation and the Kansas’s American Liver Foundation.
She said she does this in honor of her grandparents, Linus and Aira Sanchez.
Tolzien said in a recent message sent to the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle that July 13 marked “a very monumental accomplishment for not only myself, but for both the National Kidney Foundation and the American Liver Foundation” when Congressman Tracey Mann signed on as a co-sponsor for S.377/H.R. 1255 — the Living Donor Protection Act.
This bill’s goal is to keep living donors from being discriminated against in employment, long term care, and life insurance and to “ease the process of organ donation,” according to Tolzien.
This came after months of contact with Mann’s office, including writing letters, sending emails and “persistently calling” on Tolzien’s part.
