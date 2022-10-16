Over the past few years, the city has added dollar stores, restaurants, and many more. One of the things many people dream of when they “grow up” is owning their own business and being their own boss. For a lot of young people, this dream is out of reach. Instead of starting their own businesses, they work their way up the ladder.
However, that’s not always the case.
Local business and young entrepreneur owner Kimber Kraft has recently opened up her own beauty shop.
“You look around and see we have 12 hair salons, and not much for aesthetics around here, so I figured I would give it a shot,” Kraft said.
Her shop is called Sunflower Aesthetics & Boutique. It’s a small shop located at 403 NW Third St. in Abilene next to the Sunflower Hotel. According to Kimber, this is the perfect start to her life as a young entrepreneur as she also has big plans for the future.
Some readers may recognize Kimber as she has worked at M&R Grill in the past. She has been a server there since March 2019 and has waited on just about everybody in Abilene, including local celebrity Cody Whitehair and NFL quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
“M&R is the backbone for all of this,” Kraft said.
She credits the restaurant for showing her how a business works and how to be a professional even in the face of adversity. She got her idea to start her own business at a shop in Wakefield and instantly found obstacles that she had to maneuver around.
“Finding clientele is probably the hardest thing. You look at the word aesthetics and probably wonder what it is, so putting up stickers in the windows and marketing for my store is something that is constantly an uphill battle, but I love it,” Kraft said. “The store pays for itself and nothing more, so I’m still working at M&R Grill, but hopefully by this time next year I will be here predominately.”
Her hope is that her store will be more than just a beauty shop in downtown Abilene. She looks forward to the future and to building her business.
“Heidi Kraft-Karl will be in here eventually with the boutique aspect of the store, we are hoping for November, that way it will be right in time for Christmas. This is really the easiest gift to get for that special woman in your life and kids, don’t forget about your mothers at Christmas time,” Kraft said.
