Tracer Patient

The cover of Tara Fields' book, "Tracer Patient: Game Changer to Mental Health Across the Military."

 Courtesy Photo

“I was a DA civilian in Ft. Riley for my civilian job working in a clinic setting where we were 35 percent short staffed and being told by supervisors that we needed to get these low-risk people off of our caseloads. We’re the cancer clinic of mental health, and yet Ft. Riley was a hotbed for suicides. We had 18 suicides that were captured in the fiscal year 2018 on Ft. Riley. In the weeks, months leading up to my hospital stay I was also dealing with very negligible systems in the Kansas National Guard… We had three suicides in three weeks. The worst was three in three weeks in a span of six in six months in the Kansas National Guard,” veteran and now author Tara Fields said.

The concept for her book was birthed in a hospital.

 

