St. Andrew’s School fifth grade teacher Kristi Anguiano recently received an honor from the Kansas Association of Independent and Religious Schools.
She was chosen as Distinguished Teacher of the Year for the Salina Diocese by the organization.
Anguiano has been a teacher in Catholic schools for the past 31 years.
She believes she was chosen for this honor because she has dedicated her career to teaching in Catholic schools and because she has also taught the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults in the evenings once a week for the past 31 years as well.
“I felt that it was a really important mission to have that religious education, the religious basis,” Anguiano said. “The Catholic schools especially used to be run by nuns and there aren’t as many people in the nun business anymore. And so Catholic schools couldn’t stay open without laypeople taking over those jobs.”
She enjoys working with children.
“I’ve just always loved being around kids and working with kids,” Anguiano said. “I originally thought I’d want to go into nursing, but I did a candy striper position when I was in high school and decided that was not for me.”
So she decided to become a teacher, instead.
Anguiano started her career with the St. Xavier Catholic School in Junction City whee she taught for 11 years before transferring to St. Andrew’s School.
A longtime resident of Abilene, she left her position in Junction City when her daughter was born. Her daughter had some health problems and Anguiano said she wanted to be close to home in case her daughter needed something.
“The school really worked with me to allow that to happen,” she said.
This allowed her to maintain her career and still be near her family.
A teacher in Catholic schools all her career, Anguiano has a Catholic education herself.
Anguiano attended school at Bethany College before student teaching at St. Joseph’s in McPherson. She took her job at St. Xavier’s after graduation.
On the way to becoming a teacher, she joined the Army Reserves in order to help fund her college education.
“Most of the training didn’t interfere (with work), but I did have two deployments,” Anguiano said.
She was deployed for eight months the first time and a full year the second time, which meant she had to take time off from teaching. Anguiano said she believes the Reserves taught her valuable leadership skills.
“I enjoyed what I did there, but I didn’t care to make a career (of the Army Reserves),” she said. “I didn’t want to do it full-time.”
In 2010, after 22 years in the Army Reserves served alongside her work in Catholic schools, Anguiano retired from the military at a First Sergeant.
But doesn’t know when she’ll retire from teaching.
She said she likes watching children mature and learn life and leadership skills — things that make them better as people.
“I love just seeing kids grow and grasping material and just developing from there,” she said. “Just the growth — especially at the elementary age. You get to watch them grow up from preschool up through fifth grade and you just see the growth and development and I just love to see that in kids.”
Challenges that come with being a teacher include the many changes that have taken place since the start of her career. Teaching trends have come and gone and come again and the children are different, too.
“Kids are always changing,” Anguiano said. “I would say about every five years, you see a major change as far as what kids bring to school. The kids of the early ‘90s are not the same kids that we’re seeing now.”
She said the way the children in her classes learn is different than the way children learned decades ago.
“We have more expectations of them now than what we ever used to have,” she said. “The whole COVID process has made learning a huge challenge, especially those that were remote learners last year.”
COVID-19 has taken its greatest toll on special education students, Anguiano said. It took children who were already struggling and put yet another roadblock in their collective path which they needed help to overcome.
Last year, St. Andrews had some children who were remote and others who were not, which also created challenges, including helping the remote learners to not miss out on experiences.
“I spent a lot of time taking stuff to the houses and dropping it off,” Anguiano said.
She recalled taking science experiments in a box to her remote children last year.
All of them had different needs, different home environments and different situations, which called for different solutions to help them keep up with their fellow students. She said it called for a level of personalization for the children involved.
“You really have to look at each and every challenge as to what it is and meet the needs individually,” Anguiano said.
This year, remote learning is no longer offered through St. Andrews, but there are far fewer children quarantined at home this year compared with last year, she said.
Principal Chris Whitehair said Anguiano had been a huge support for the school for her entire career.
“She has been an instrumental part of our school community for more than 20 years and just is a wonderful example of servant leadership,” Whitehair said. “She gives of herself unconditionally to of whatever she can do to help support our kids. She’s often seen helping them after school if they need it for no extra payment. She does whatever she can to help the school in little ways wherever its needed. If something comes up, she’s there to help us. She’s got a wonderful faith and lives that faith everyday through her classroom and her teaching.”
She said she felt Anguiano was an example of what a Catholic schoolteacher should be. Whitehair also touched on Anguiano’s activities outside the classroom.
“She also gives a lot to the community as a 4-H leader and Boy Scout leader and just gives of herself so much,” she said. “She’s very deserving of the honor.”
Whitehair described Anguiano as a “great person” who contributed to the community, the school and St. Andrew’s Parish alike.
“Mrs. Anguiano goes far above and beyond her basic teaching duties,” she said in a speech she presented at the event where Anguiano was presented with her award. “She truly lives her life to serve God by helping and serving others through the many ‘extras’ she helps with at St. Andrew’s. If there is a need, Mrs. Anguiano is there to help. Many things that others don’t even think about, Mrs. Anguiano quietly takes care of with no expectation of recognition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.