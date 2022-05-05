Michael Ebersole spends time with his daughters by going to flea markets and auctions. They started attending when the COVID-19 pandemic came. Together, they look for knicks and knicks to resell and boost their collections. Eventually, they attended with their own stands. Now, Ebersole is running his own monthly flea market business, Longhorn Trail Flea Market & Auction Company.
“It made the most sense to put it in Abilene because it is central to (the county). The towns up north, Clay Center, Junction City, Salina, none of them have anything like this,” Ebersole said. “With us being here, it will benefit the whole town.”
Ebersole, who lives north of Abilene, said he remembers when flea markets were more prevalent over a decade ago. From his point of view, people in general became more busy with life and moved on from collecting. When the pandemic came, people had more time on their hands and began or restarted to collect.
“I’ve had hundreds of people just message me and say ‘oh we’re going to go to it, glad to have something like this,’” Ebersole said.
Ebersole’s flea markets will host a combination of vendors. Some will be selling collectables. Some will be selling antiques. Others will be selling homemade crafts. Overall, he wants a mixture of vendors at each market.
Currently, there is no entrance fee for attendees, Ebersole said, though he may need to implement one in future markets.
The company’s first flea market was in Concordia April 16. Most of the vendors from that market will also be attending the Abilene market. While the Concordia market had 15 vendors, the Abilene market will have around 34. Ebersole said he was more expecting a gradual growth in vendors then having the his first Abilene market vendors spots filled for the first show. To him though, this shows “how much it’s needed.”
Ebersole said the business will also be doing online auctions in the future.
For Ebersole, this isn’t a full-time career for him. The amount of revenue he’ll receive will be enough to pay for advertising and the next market. But that doesn’t matter to him. The hobby of buying and selling history and bringing people into Abilene who love doing the same thing is why he’s organizing these markets.
The first Abilene Longhorn Trail Flea Market is May 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Sterl Hall. For purchasing a booth for future markets, Ebersole said to contact him through the Longhorn Trail Flea Market & Auction Company Facebook page.
