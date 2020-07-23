According to Abilene schools Superintendent Greg Brown, Dickinson County superintendents plan to meet with the Dickinson County Health Department to make a decision on the start of school locally.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association plans to survey state superintendents regarding the anticipated first day of school for consideration of a possible modification to the start of a fall activity season, according to KSHSAA.
