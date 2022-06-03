Joe Black of Black and Co. Realtors has used his business to donate more than $100,000 to nonprofits all around the community and outside of it.
He donates 10 percent of every sale to a nonprofit of the buyer or seller’s choice. This 10 percent is taken off the top of the commission from each sale before any expenses are calculated, Black said. If someone refers someone else to the company, an additional 10 percent is donated to a nonprofit chosen by the referee, he said.
Black calls the program the Support and Sponsorship program and it has been in place since 2010.
The business is not a nonprofit organization itself, so it doesn’t take donations from the general public.
Black said his military experience, his faith and his mother all contributed to his desire to serve others.
“I spent 20 years in the Army, so I learned that service was something that was important,” he said. “I served my country for 20 years. When I concluded that and retired here in the Abilene area, I decided that I wanted to start a business and through that business I wanted to serve — give back to the community. And I thought it was the Christian thing to do. So that’s the primary reason.”
Black also recalls his mother helping out in the community a lot when he was growing up.
“She could never tell anybody no,” he said. “She took in foster children. She had a big foster home. And if anybody — I don’t care who it was — needed $100, $200, whatever — she would just give it. And she gave ’til it hurt. So that’s probably part of it.”
The real estate business has been good lately, Black said, which has led to more donations from his business.
“We’ve given $20,000 — just this past year,” he said.
A typical donation from the company runs around $500, though they sometimes exceed that.
In the past year, Black expanded his business to open the Patriot Land and Farm Real Estate Company — a national company — which offers the same donation program. He also created two referral networks called the Veterans Real Estate Network and the Philanthropic Real Estate Network.
“We can refer a client anywhere in the nation to any of the major real estate companies,” Black said. “They’ve all joined the networks. And if we do that, we give 50 percent of our referral fee to a nonprofit. So we give half of it if it’s through one of the nationwide programs.”
He said the program grew and seemed to increase with every passing year.
Black said he had hoped other local business leaders would see what he was doing and implement their own donation programs, but so far he said that hadn’t happened yet.
Of the groups he has donated to, a few stand out.
Black’s business has donated about $4,900 to the Fisher House, which helps military members and their families by letting them stay free of charge if their soldier is injured or disabled in combat.
He has also donated a lot of funds to the Abilene Area Food and Clothing Bank.
“There’s just so many,” Black said, glancing through a list of nonprofits who have received funds from him.
He said he has donated to almost every nonprofit in Dickinson County.
In his free time, Black takes part in multiple local civic organizations as well.
“I just feel like it’s my part,” Black said. “It’s not just giving back monetarily. Its giving back your time, too.”
