Roy McConnell began making lamps out of everyday objects after seeing someone else do something similar online.
He recalls they took some old, outmoded switchboard-like device — he doesn’t recall exactly what it was — and decided he would make one himself.
As someone who enjoys tinkering with mechanical things, he was certain that he could do it.
And that’s what McConnell did.
“I got this piece of electronic equipment,” he said. “I tore it apart — you know, got all the guts out of it — and made a lamp out of it. And I liked it, because it was fun to do.”
He liked it so much that he made another.
And another.
And yet another.
He worked on his lamps in the evenings while he watched television.
Finally, his wife asked him about the sheer number of lamps that were now crowding the basement of their Abilene home. They started counting and found he’d made more than 80 of the things, all of which were taking up space in the residence.
They decided it was time to clear some of them out — they’d have to if he wanted to continue making his lamps, which he did.
McConnell's solution was to start selling his creations.
He now sells the lamps at Yesterday’s Rose Antique Mall, a shop located at 101 Northeast 21st St. in Abilene.
McConnell has no intention of allowing his hobby to become a full-fledged business, he said. People have suggested that he sell his work online, but he has declined to set up any kind of digital storefront. He also doesn’t make a habit of selling them out of his home.
“It’s just a hobby,” McConnell said.
He worries that if he sets up an Etsy store or something similar, he will be overwhelmed with orders and his hobby will no longer be any fun for him.
So McConnell sticks to his booth at Yesterday’s Rose when he wants to sell one of his lamps and leaves it at that.
Because he’s selling at an antique store, he tries to keep to the theme of repurposing older items into lamps.
“It’s just whatever you find,” McConnell said.
He finds items to transform into lamps everywhere — garage sales, antique malls, everywhere.
“I just look at it and it just comes to me,” McConnell said. “Sometimes my wife gives me an idea, too. She likes to pick out the shades."
He has repurposed all kinds of items into lamps, including fans, old toolboxes, auto parts such as old carburetors, toasters, old bicycle pumps, antique telephone boxes, metal propellers and many other items.
“I try to find the old stuff,” he said. “I find things that people don’t even know what they are.”
Fans and cameras sell well, according to McConnell.
Owner of Yesterday’s Rose Lucy Worthen said men tend to be drawn to auto-themed lamps, while women often gravitate to the ones made from old kitchen equipment.
One of McConnell’s favorite lamps he has ever made was crafted from a former food warmer.
With items McConnell believes might be more valuable just as collectibles than as lamps, he tries to make it so that if the person who purchased the lamp wishes to deconstruct it and return it to its original purpose, they can.
Some of the items he turns into lamps no longer work to their intended purpose after he has finished with them, but he has made lamps out of working record players that retained the capacity to play music.
Personally, McConnell likes to repurpose old technology. He still owns the first lamp he made.
“I like the old electronic stuff,” he said.
The amount of time McConnell spends on a single lamp depends on the materials he’s working with. If he is working with something that requires him to stain wood, that takes a little longer because he has to wait for the stain to dry after he has applied it.
It’s not a big deal if he takes his time with one of his projects. That’s one of the benefits of keeping the lamps hobby-only — he doesn’t have deadlines.
“I don’t rush anything,” he said. “I just take my time.”
