As Russia invades Ukraine thousands of miles away, several local leaders have thoughts about the history that has unfolded this week.
Dickinson County Commission Chair Lynn Peterson spoke about the invasion during Thursday morning’s commission meeting.
He said he believed it was an act of egotism on the part of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I think Putin’s just trying to flex his muscle and wants to regain some things,” Peterson said in an interview after the meeting.
He said he was concerned for the people of Ukraine and that he believed it might be an attempt gauge America’s response.
“That has ramifications even beyond the Ukraine,” Peterson said. “But I think people need to be patient. And I did appreciate the words of Senator (Jerry) Moran, because he said ‘United we are a much stronger nation and we need to stay united and support the troops and the president.’ It’s certainly going to be a challenge.”
While it’s difficult to know what the United States’ role will ultimately be in this situation, Peterson said he believes it’s important to stand up to Russia.
“We need to take a tough stance,” he said.
Mary Jean Eisenhower, daughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, also expressed concern, saying she was “very saddened and very frustrated because, as you know, NATO was created to prevent tragic moments like today from happening.”
Her grandfather was instrumental in the creation of NATO.
She also feels more could have been done about the invasion in advance.
“I feel like in this and certain other situations, we have known things in advance and just not taken it seriously and that is disturbing” Eisenhower said. “Especially in today’s world. They can even attack us if we support Ukraine. They can even attack us and not even come near our soil … We’ve known about this for a while. Where have we been?”
It hits close to home because, when NATO was formed in the aftermath of World War II, the hope was that another world war would never take place again.
“It’s heartbreaking,” she said.
Eisenhower doesn’t know what the future holds.
“It feels like every time we’re reassured, exactly what we feared happens instead,” she said. “And so I feel very ambiguous about what’s going to happen. I have no idea, of course. I’m kind of disappointed that we’re not being a little proactive in the things that we can do to kind of slow the action, if you will.”
In the light of some of Putin’s recent remarks, Eisenhower said it’s hard to know what might be in store for NATO countries such as the United States. She said she feared he might choose to attack the United States because of its association with NATO, in which case “we’re in a world of hurt.”
But it’s possible it’s all bluster, she said.
“It seems like political desires — and I’m not citing any one particular person, probably aiming it more at Putin — but it seems like that comes above and beyond the welfare of the world,” she said. “I do not understand it. It’s like — it’s not human.”
Eisenhower recalls the fall of the Soviet Union and Putin’s subsequent rise to power in Russia.
“Russia was so excited to have its freedom,” she said. “I don’t think anybody figured that he’d end up one of the richest men in the world in charge of a communist country. It doesn’t make sense. He’s not following any ideology, he’s just following his own.”
She said she just hopes the current situation doesn’t escalate out of control.
“I just hope and pray it doesn’t escalate into a horrible war — a worldwide war,” she said.
She recalled something her grandfather said — that if World War III ever happened, there would be no winners.
“He was afraid we’d blow ourselves off the map — everybody,” she said. “I don’t think he’s that far off when you think about all the players who have nuclear weapons — and especially the cyber thing where they can shut down pipelines and they can shut down the (supply) chain. It blows my mind. We ought to just say, ‘life’s a gift, let’s enjoy it.’”
She believes greed is the reason world leaders so often choose not to do that.
“The biggest ingredient of war is greed of one kind or another,” she said. “It’s either territory or it’s treasure or it’s power. It’s disturbing on many levels.”
Former Senator Nancy Kassebaum who represented Kansas in the Senate from 1978 until 1997 and who still lives in Morris County also stressed the gravity of the situation.
“It’s a very serious and important situation that we find ourselves in,” she said. “I think the president is exactly right. We will not go in and send our troops into the Ukraine. He has formed — and NATO has provided tremendous support that’s united — in doing the sanctions and so forth. It’s a very disturbing situation. I think there’s still so much that we’re not quite sure what will happen.”
She said she hoped and prayed for the best for families in Ukraine’s capital city, Kiev.
Like Eisenhower, Kassebaum said she believed this was something the United States saw coming.
She said she believed President Joe Biden needed to be “very firm and constant about what he plans to do.”
Though the war is taking place overseas, the sanctions will impact things such as the price of gasoline, she said.
“It’s hard to estimate exactly, if this takes effect, what it’s going to do to Russia,” Kassebaum said.
Kassebaum said it was hard to know what would happen following the invasion.
“Certainly it would be hoped that Putin realizes that he is to blame totally,” she said. “And he’s a very cruel person. That’s not much help. I think I’m as troubled and uncertain probably as most people are, as they look at the situation and can only be hopeful that these sanctions will cause Putin to realize his country cannot survive total cutoff. I think that’s going to be a hard row to hoe.”
She said she had confidence in the president, however.
“I have a lot of confidence in President Biden at this point,” she said. “I think he’s just as concerned as everyone else and I think he has around him some pretty strong people who know the history of Russia, who know well our own defense system and our own strength. And that’s — I feel confident — good advice that the president is getting at this point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.