On the morning of Sunday, Dec. 5, while he was asleep, former Sen. Robert “Bob” Dole passed away. While he left his mark on the nation, there are those in Abilene and Dickinson County who remember stories of when they met Dole and his personality.
To former Kansas Sen. Nancy Kassebaum, Dole had a “wicked wit,” and if something had to get done, he would get it done. One example she gave was when Dole and Kassebaum were meeting with other politicians to create the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.
“Everybody had something that they thought was wrong with it and others thought it was right. He was determined to get that through, and he did get that through,” Kassebaum said. “I think it was that determination, to see things that could be helpful in the long run to help people that he understood had difficulties they had to bear.”
Alongside his determination and “true grit,” Kassebaum said he had a respect for people with opposing opinions, even if they upset him. Before he passed away, Kassebaum said Dole and her would talk about the lack of mutual respect in today’s politics.
“We feel it is really hurting the process, to disagree but can’t be willing to compromise. Then you’re not going to get something that is effective legislation that will last,” Kassebaum said. “We felt so strongly that you could disagree, but still respect the person you’re working with, and be able to give and take something that will work. That was important to him. I’m sure.”
When Dole announced his run for presidency in 1980 in Russell, Kansas, both John Anderson, program director at KABI, and Lynn Peterson, Dickinson County commissioner chairman, attended the announcement.
“I had a chance to talk with his long-time secretary who passed away some years ago. It really gave me a glimpse of what he was like. She said that he was always willing to listen, and he would compromise, but she said once he decided on something, he wanted it done right now,” Anderson said. “In talking with her, I’ve come to realize that, had he been elected, he would have been a great president.”
From what Anderson saw, Dole was “witty and positive.” In his hometown, Dole was still the “hometown boy” Russell knew him as.
“You have that feeling that he never, ever forgot where he came from. The people there felt that warmth about him I think. He was still the hometown boy from Russell, Kansas. His [former] neighbors talk to him like he was still living next door,” Anderson said.
Peterson said Dole was tactfully direct. Even when he became senator, Peterson said Dole took the time to come back to Kansas several times and even rode in Abilene parades.
“Going out to Russel and seeing the outpouring of support in the people who literally cared for him after being severely injured, it just demonstrated how Kansans stick together and how a hometown cares extra for people in their hometown,” Peterson said. “So it was really a great life lesson just to see his political rise from his humble beginnings.”
