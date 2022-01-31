With Kansas as the eighth state with the highest rate of new cases, residents are starting to become concerned with how the current COVID-19 surge will affect schools, government and access to medical supplies.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s State Map of COVID-19 Cases, Dickinson County currently has 4,418 total cases, 98 hospitalizations and the state has 7,388 deaths due to the virus.
Local leaders shared insight on their opinions about the surge and local businesses speak on how the surge will affect access to medical supplies, like masks and at home test kits.
Schools
USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown is looking to the Dickinson County Health Department to set any mandates.
“From the legal perspective, I guess, for a lack of a better way to say the county health department are the folks that can mandate (masks) still locally,” Brown said.
He said Abilene’s schools were seeing higher numbers now than they had previously.
“All the school districts are experiencing a lot higher numbers right now than what we had,” Brown said. “We are hoping that we follow the pattern that we’ve seen from New York and other countries that this will be a relatively short lived surge and then it will drop off as quickly as it showed up.”
Local Government
Abilene City Manager Ron Marsh’s mindset moving forward through the surging COVID-19 numbers is to be patient and wait for it to pass.
“We are being hit by (COVID-19) just like everybody else,” Marsh said. “I told staff this morning - we’re not going to panic over it, we’re not going to shut down, we’re going to continue to move forward and do operations as best as we can…We follow CDC protocols when somebody gets it their home five days and then after five days they can come back for five days with a mask, if they’re not showing any symptoms for 24 hours.”
For tourism, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller-Weeks hopes the surge will not affect the rebound from 2019’s travel season.
“While the summer travel season has yet to rebound to pre-COVID numbers, we did see growth from Summer 2020 to Summer 2021,” Roller-Weeks said. “For example, Summer 2021 Transient Guest Tax Collections (July-September) totaled $55,808 from $697,595 in lodging sales. While this is down from 2019 sales, it is a 36% increase from 2020. I hope this rebound continues and we never see 2020 numbers again.”
Business
Registered Nurse and Co-owner of Abilene CPAP Sales & Supplies Sherree Osland saw how the pandemic affected the supply chain for medical items and worries the surge will create greater strain.
“We actually did pretty good until December,” Osland said. “Then that’s when we started filling it and had to kind of make that waiting list for our customers. I don’t anticipate it getting better anytime soon.”
