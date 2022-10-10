About 100 people gathered around the Eisenhower Park Bandshell Saturday evening for Faith and Blue, an event aimed to build better relationships between local police, churches and members of the public. Police departments and churches from around Dickinson County attended to share their vocations with attendees.
Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy Brandon Depew, who organized the event, said the turnout of the event was “awesome.”
“I know after the whole COVID thing, family time and family outings like this were a thing of the past. So hopefully to bring that back and revive them,” Depew said as a reason for hosting Faith and Blue.
Depew said the sheriff’s office is considering hosting Faith and Blue again next year in Herington. While a final decision has not been made, Depew said the outing definitely makes a second event more likely to happen.
For the first hour, lawn games and churches set up on the lawn west of the bandshell. Children and families played the games and interacted with the church leaders that set up tables.
At the bandshell, several performers went on to perform later in the event. Three students from Miss Emily’s Music School formed a band for a few songs. Rap artists Dillon Chase, Cash Hollistah and Tony H performed their own music.
Before the artists performed, the church leaders who came introduced themselves and their churches to the audience. In between the artists’ performances, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office performed a demonstration with their K-9 unit. Random contestants were also chosen for a donut eating contest.
“Any time we can get to community out and interact with and be present as a community: That’s what it’s all about,” Depew said.
