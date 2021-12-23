With gifts a glow underneath the Christmas, many children and adults believe they know what Christmas will always look-like, but through artifacts and stories, historians have found Christmas evolves with the changing generations.
The idea of displaying this change through toys and trees hit Dickinson County Heritage Center Curator Andrew Pankratz while he was setting up displays for the Holidays.
Trees
According to History.com, the country of Germany was credited for the start of the Christmas tree tradition. With no electric lights, people would use candles to light their trees and Queen Victoria was sketched with her Christmas tree covered in candles.
“Especially during the Victorian era in the late 1800s,” Pankratz said. “I mean you didn’t have electric lights, so it was candles. They had these light clips that you clipped on the branch and they put a candle.”
“We recently had somebody that was stationed in Germany in the ‘60s,” Pankratz added. “As part of the U.S. Army, he actually picked up a set of those (Christmas tree candles) and wow they’re still being used up until the ‘60s in Germany.”
In the 1890s, Christmas ornaments became popularized in Germany, while the U.S. saw a rise of Christmas trees in peoples’ houses. By the early 20th century, Americans decorated their trees with homemade ornaments and German-Americans utilized food as ornaments.
Aluminum and PVC plastic trees saw mass production in the 1950s and ‘60s in countries without easy access to fresh Christmas trees. Aluminum trees became so popular even Lucy told Charlie Brown to go find the biggest aluminum tree and maybe a pink one, according to the 1965 “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Toys
Around the holiday seasons, news publications release a list of the “hottest” toys of the year for parents’ to buy for their kids before Christmas. According to Good Housekeeping, the top toy of 2021 is the Playmobil 1.2.3 Aqua, which retails at $65.
For children in 1884, their top toy for Christmas was marbles made from clay. Mass production of clay marbles became possible due to an invention by Sam Dyke who created a wooden block with six grooves that helped workers roll six marbles at once. A bag of 30 marbles at the time would cost around one penny.
“Of course, you’d have a lot of the marbles (being asked for),” Pankratz said.
While the Heritage Center does sell the traditional clay marbles, the marbles on display came from the LeBold Mansion.
“They used to have an orphanage in the LeBold Mansion nearly 100 years ago,” Pankratz. “I’m not quite sure when but they had an orphanage there and kids would lose them (marbles) underneath the floorboards.”
Moving on to the 1940s to 1950s, parents saw their kids asking for guns from their favorite Western T.V. shows and books. According to the Chicago Tribune, the “hottest” toy of 1940 was the Red Ryder BB Gun, which originally had an estimated retail price of $5. Modeled after Winchester rifles, the toy became a holiday reference through “A Christmas Story” where Ralphie tried to convince his parents he wouldn’t shoot his eye out.
“We tried to cover different eras like one of the main things was the Lone Ranger,” Pankratz said. “So, we had a holster and a toy gun that would have been part of the Lone Ranger. They (children) went through that big Western phase back in the 50s.”
