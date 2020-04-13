Memorial Health System is $393,627 in the red for 2020 through Feb. 29, Elgin Glanzer, chief financial officer, reported to the board on Tuesday.
Volume at Memorial Health System from March of 2019 to 2020 is down 18 percent, Glanzer reported
“The bad news is, it is 18 percent. The good news is, it is not 50 percent like we have heard at some places,” he said. “It is clear that we have been harmed by this COVID virus and the impact it is having. Health care is being hit hard because of lower volumes but we are just waiting for the wave (of patients) to hit. We don’t know if it is going to be two weeks or three weeks from now.”
He said then health care could be hit with more work than its ever seen before.
He said the Heartland Health Clinic took a significant drop in patients starting on March 12.
“Then a week later is when the walk-in clinic dropped down significantly,” he said. “It’s only April 7 and it’s hard to say what’s next. We have been harmed but we are safe,” Glanzer said.
Harold Courtois, chief executive officer, reported that the application for the $3.5 million Small Business Administration loan was submitted last Friday.
He said the loan could be forgiven if used to pay for lost payroll due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are going forward as if we won’t get the money,” he said. “We need to have that plan in place because the time to react is not when it happens, but before. We want to make sure we continue access for health care in Dickinson County in the future. We are preparing a plan.”
Courtois reported that the Small Hospital Improvement Program has funds available for COVID-19 activities. He said it could be significantly more than the normal $10,000 usually allotted each year.
“This is more good news for us right now,” he said.
He said the Kansas Hospital Association reported that a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services could distribute $25,000 per bed. Memorial Hospital has 25 beds and the grant could be $625,000.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.