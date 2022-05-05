After uncertainty earlier this year, Gov. Laura Kelly’s “axe the food tax” plans will become reality.
Late last month, the bill to remove Kansas’ 6.5 percent tax on groceries headed to Kelly’s desk for signature after she had pushed for the removal of the food tax since coming into office.
Manager of West’s Plaza Country Mart Chris West said he believed the removal of the grocery tax would be beneficial to the people who shopped at his store.
Until this week, he said he hadn’t heard that the bill had passed, but said so far it seemed like a positive thing for shoppers.
“It will really help, I think,” West said. “Especially with the way prices are skyrocketing and interest rates are going to skyrocket.”
It could benefit him as a grocer as well by allowing people to spend more of their grocery money on his products instead of figuring sales tax into the equation.
“The tax on groceries can get to be pretty high if you’re buying a big cartload of stuff,” West said. “And I think all the states around us don’t have food tax. So hopefully it will help out. It will be something good for the general public.”
He said he had heard positive talk about the removal of the food tax from both his wholesaler and the Kansas Food Dealers Association.
Owner of Zey’s Market Robert Zey said he had not heard about the passing of the bill and had nothing to say about the matter as of yet.
At this time, it is not known when the removal of the grocery tax will take place. Kelly has said she would like to see it gone by July 1 of this year, while previously there was talk of having food tax phased out over the course of three years.
