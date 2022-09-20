Nicole Blocker

Nicole Blocker won the Gold Award recently.

 Courtesy Photo

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland congratulates Nicole Blocker for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout, a designation she earned by creating an activity space at the Chapman 4:10 Irish Den where students could have a safe space to hangout, relax, and spend time after school.

The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable — earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change. Whether it’s on a local, national, or global level, Gold Award Girl Scouts provide innovative solutions to significant challenges.

 

