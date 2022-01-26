What does it mean to love your country?
Fifth through eighth graders across the United States answered exactly that essay prompt set by the Elks Lodge Members of the Grand Lodge Fraternal Committee.
Three Abilene-area children won and will go on to compete at state.
“This contest is most important because it involves school children in your area, showing them Americanism at its best,” Grand Lodge Fraternal Committee Chairman Robert Hinkle said. “The contest also demonstrates that members of your Lodge are proud to be Americans, proud to be Elks and proud to participate in the Americanism programs of Grand Lodge.”
In Abilene, Elk’s member Nancy Sanchez informed local elementary and middle schools about the essay contest and students had from October to Dec. 15 to finish their submissions.
“I was just really proud of them that they filled the (prompt) out and showed their patriotism at such a young age.,” Sanchez said.
Essay winners for the Abilene District — Jacob Enger, Eden McAsey and Lucy Barten — will have their essays compete on the state level.
