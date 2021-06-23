A faith-based movie that was filmed in the Abilene, Chapman and surrounding areas will air Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights on the ALG Gospel Network.
“Can We Talk?” will air at 9 p.m. Central Standard Time Thursday and Friday nights, June 24 and 25 on the ALG Gospel Network. The movie will also air at 8 p.m. Saturday night, June 26 as the network’s premiere movie.
“Can We Talk?” includes scenes that were shot at the courthouse in Abilene, the United Methodist Church in Chapman and at various locations in Chapman including the Kansas Auto Racing Museum and racing footage shot at Whiskey Lake Raceway in Junction City.
The movie featured local talent and many people in the community volunteered their time to help with the making of the movie.
The four main actors of the movie were Jody Waldrop, Nathan Dibben, Taylor Thompson and Cary Mock.
At the time Waldrop was the youth pastor at Emmanuel Church, Dibben was a high school senior and class president at Chapman High School, Thompson was an elementary student in Abilene and Mock was worship leader at Emmanuel Church.
A lost movie
“Can We Talk?” became known as the lost movie because of the tornado that hit Chapman on June 11, 2008. However, the idea of a movie filmed locally was a miracle in its own right.
Doug and Connie Thompson of Abilene and Emmanuel Church of Abilene worked on a Good News Spectacular event and brought in a special guest as speaker, J.J. Jasper of American Family Association (American Family Radio). J.J. has been a national host of the show for many years.
J.J. stayed at the Thompson home during the event and at the end of the program, Doug Thompson took J.J. to the airport. During the trip to the airport J.J. told of a recent movie he had seen called “Flywheels” that was written, produced and released by the Kendrick brothers. J.J. advised the movie was a low budget production with amateur actors, occasionally poor sound and poor lighting, but the movie had an excellent storyline as it honored the Lord.
The Thompsons rented the movie and watched it at home on family night. Afterwards Doug Thompson said, “We can do this, we can do better.”
A meeting was set up with Pastor Keating at Emmanuel Church in Abilene where Doug was president of the church. Another meeting was set up with church staff, the church board and ultimately with the congregation. Members of the church volunteered their vacation time to help with the movie.
As a result Doug and Connie Thompson created two corporations, Emmanuel Pictures LLC and Covenant Films.
Finished prior to tornado
The film work for the movie ended about five days before a tornado hit Chapman, destroying several of the shooting locations including the Chapman United Methodist Church.
Doug had intended to start editing the footage; however, he also was serving as the city attorney for the City of Chapman at the time and was busy dealing with the aftermath of the devastating tornado which made it impossible to get into the editing room.
That delay caused the movie to lose its opportunity to be in theaters at the same time “Facing the Giants” was in theaters.
After the movie was edited, it received some exposure locally and regionally but never had the opportunity to be viewed nationally.
Connecting with ALG
In subsequent years, the Chapman production company known as BDS Productions did several national specials featuring entertainers from Branson and a number of other projects that led BDS to work with ALG Gospel Network and President Roy Young.
In a conversation Doug had with Roy Young, he shared the story of the lost movie. Roy was interested and a disk was provided to him.
Recently Roy advised he looked at the movie and thought the storyline was good although the production had some flaws in lighting, sound and background noise.
Yet, he understood it was a low budget film and asked permission to see if he could re-edit the film, move it to a wide screen and improve the quality of the movie by re-editing.
Permission was granted.
How to watch
Viewers can see the show for free Thursday, Friday or Saturday by going to the ALG Gospel Network channel on ROKU or on-line at ALG’s livestream at www.ALG.rocks
“The Lord has brought this project back to the forefront,” Doug said. “Lots of people worked very hard, donated their time and resources to make the film. We thank the good Lord for allowing the lost movie to see the light of day.”
