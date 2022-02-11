The state Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing Feb. 1 to discuss Senate Bill 378, a bill aimed to increase the time period where retailers can legally sell fireworks. If the bill were to pass, some local Abilene city officials think the city should keep the current sell period.
The bill would extend the selling period of fireworks from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 for annual retailers year-round and June 15 to July 6 for seasonal retailers. Currently, Kansas and The City of Abilene allow retailers with permits to sell fireworks June 27 through July 5.
At this time, no local businesses in Abilene sell fireworks when July 4 comes around, said Ron Marsh, city manager. Community organizations will sell fireworks as a fundraiser because they profit well from those fundraisers, Marsh said. If the bill passed, Marsh said he is certain local businesses would begin to sell fireworks. The fireworks bill change would be similar to when the state liquor laws over a year ago increased the hours of when retailers could sell alcohol, Marsh said
“The initial response from local businesses was ‘no, we’re not going to do that. That’s just more hours we’re open,’ and that kind of thing, but the minute one person does it, everybody has got to do it to stay competitive,” Marsh said. “All it would take is one person selling fireworks for year-round.”
Marsh said cities can shorten the selling period the state sets, but not enlarge it. Cities can also narrow what businesses can sell fireworks. Currently, Abilene does not have any restrictions and adheres to the state’s selling period.
The sell period does not include the discharge period. Marsh said most cities, including Abilene, only allow fireworks to be fired off July 1 through 4.
Ultimately, the decision of whether to adapt with the state falls to a vote from the city commissioners, said Marsh and Kale Strunk, city fire chief. Marsh said he personally wants the selling period to stay the same. Strunk said he would prefer the period stay the same as well and, if the decision to increase the selling period was made, the increase in Abilene would only be a small number of days.
“That’s just a dry time of the year. It could potentially cause more problems,” Strunk said. “...Out in the county where there are big fields, it could potentially cause a bigger problem out there than it does for us (in Abilene).”
Overall in Abilene, Strunk said the Fire Department does not deal with many fireworks-related fire calls because the people in town typically use good practices.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, an estimated 19,500 fires were started by fireworks in the U.S. in 2018. Those fires in 2018 caused five civilian deaths, 46 civilian injuries and $105 million in direct property damage. A total of 28 percent of the fires started by fireworks between 2014 and 2018 were reported to occur July 4.
