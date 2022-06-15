Every Monday evening at 5:30 p.m., area churches team up to serve a free meal to the Abilene community.
The meals take place at Community Bible Church at 1400 N Cedar St. in Abilene, but other churches are involved in the project including St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, New Trail Church, Bethany Baptist Church, First Southern Baptist Church, and First Presbyterian Church. Volunteers from these churches take turns preparing and providing food, serving it and delivering it to people who can’t leave their homes or otherwise can’t get away for the meals.
This has been going on for about four years, according to Theresa Brierton who is one of many volunteers helping make the meals happen.
The meals started after Kay Vowels of Chapman and her Bible study group decided they wanted to do something for the community.
The meals continued even through COVID-19, when the churches were approved to continue offering their meals as carry-out.
“The whole purpose of it was to bring fellowship to people — that they would come in and be able to greet each other and have someone to eat supper with as well as getting the free meal,” Brierton said. “But after COVID, it became more a need. We sort of partnered with Neighbor to Neighbor, too, because they were doing meals every day at that time.”
After Neighbor to Neighbor stopped serving on Mondays, the church meal saw its numbers increase, Brierton said. Last year, meal attendance was something along the lines of 60 people per week. That number has risen significantly to 160 to 180 meals per week, she said. Around the holidays, that number can rise to about 200.
People both attend the meals in person and ask to have meals delivered or come to pick up carry-out meals.
Brierton believes food insecurity has become a problem in the Abilene community.
Inflation has made it harder and harder for people to keep food on the table for their families and many families are choosing to take advantage of the weekly free meals.
For her own part, Brierton is more than happy to help.
“I get much fulfillment out of bringing God’s word — and we don’t preach, but we bring God’s love to people by doing that,” she said. “It’s why I serve. I mean, it’s benefitting other people. Because it’s more than just giving food. It’s giving the fellowship and ‘how are you?’ and ‘it’s good to see you’ and just delivering the meals. It’s just our Christian roots that we want to reach out to other people and let them know that God does care about them. They’re not alone.”
She said they have begun serving scraps of Bible verses with meals — along with carry-out boxes and on the tables — as a form of encouragement for those who show up to the meals.
She works with several fellow parishioners from St. Andrew’s Catholic Church to make this happen when it’s their turn to prepare and serve the meal.
They are always looking for more volunteers and more churches to help out.
“We’re always reaching out for other churches to join us — to participate,” she said. “You don’t have to do it by yourself. You could partner up with someone else. Because it takes quite a bit of work.”
Any help is welcome.
To volunteer, call Debbie Howie at 785-263-5233 or Brierton at 785-479-6559.
