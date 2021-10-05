Following are candidates who filed for elected local offices in Dickinson County.
Cities
Abilene City Commission — Incumbents Trevor D. Witt, Incumbent Chris Ostermann, and Wendy Miller and John Kollhoff, all of Abilene. Three positions are open. The two candidates receiving the most votes get a four-year term while the third gets a two-year term. Incumbent Timothy D. Shafer did not file.
Carlton Mayor — Incumbent Mayor Darren Rader filed to retain his two-year term.
Carlton City Council — Five positions are open and all five incumbents filed for the two-year term — Gene E. Schlesener, Gina Rader, Stephen M. Burns, Suzanne C. Jaquith and Kate Rader, all of Carlton.
Chapman Mayor — No one filed for the two-year term.
Chapman City Council — Incumbents Jim Bell, Tim Jury and Mary Monasmith filed, along with Susan Steinour, all of Chapman. Three council positions are open with two-year-terms.
Enterprise Mayor — Incumbent Jeff Meahl filed for a four-year term.
Enterprise City Council — Incumbents Joe Grant and George Zieger Jr. filed, along with Annabelle L. Eaton, all of Enterprise. Two positions are open with four-year terms.
Herington City Commission — Incumbent Robbin Bell, along with Eric Parsons Gares, Steve C. Lewis, Ingrid Herwick and Bruce Stier, all of Herington. Two positions are open with three-year terms. Incumbent Curtis Hartman did not file.
Hope Mayor — No one filed for the four-year term.
Hope City Council — Incumbents Fred L. French and Robin Hoskins-Moniz filed. Three positions are open. David Wendt did not file to keep his seat. These are four-year terms.
Manchester — No one filed for Manchester Mayor or city council.
Solomon City Council — Incumbents James Haverkamp, Brian K. Duryea and Shawn Kirby filed, along with Michael E. Richards and Colton Kohman. Three positions are open with four-year terms.
Woodbine City Council — Al Spiker and Andy L. Fewin both filed. Two positions are open. The two incumbents, Leslie Rowlands and Jerry W. Volkman, did not file.
Schools
• USD 393 Solomon has four openings with four-year terms.
District 1, Position 4 — No filings. Incumbent Dustin Dooley did not file.
District 1, Position 1 — Wade D. Walker filed to fill an unexpired term after being appointed earlier to fill the position.
District 2, Position 5 —Incumbent Denise Miller filed.
District 3, Position 6 — Leannitta Heller filed. Todd Brungardt, the incumbent, did not file.
• USD 435 Abilene has three open positions all with four-year terms.
District 1, Position 4 — Incumbent Kyle Becker will face Megan Armstrong.
District 2, Position 5 — Incumbent Christopher S. West.
District 3, Position 6 — Incumbent Jeff Bathurst.
• USD 473 Chapman has three openings with four-year terms.
District 1, Position 4 — Incumbent Kelly Kuntz of Junction City.
District 2, Position 5 — Betsy Edwards of Chapman. Incumbent Robert G. Haynes did not file.
District 3, Position 6 — Incumbent Michael Rutz of Enterprise.
• USD 481 Hope has three openings all with four-year terms.
District 1, Position 3 (Morris County position) Incumbent Tracy Schmidt will face Cisti Hensley, both of White City.
District 1, Position 5 (Morris County position) Incumbent Chad Johnson of White City.
District 2, Position 6 (Dickinson County position) Incumbent Michael R. Jacobson of Hope.
• USD 487 Herington has three open positions with four-year terms. All of Herington’s school board positions are at large. Incumbents Jeremy Anschutz, Alexandria Hawkes and Amy Thibodeau filed, along with Trenton Barnes.
Hospital board
Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees — Incumbent Tony Geiger, Abilene, and Kent P. Wyatt, Abilene both filed. Two positions are open with four-year terms. Incumbent Julie Beswick did not file for re-election.
Other
Red Bud Lake Improvement District Board — Incumbents Cathy Cosby and Denise Schmidt filed; along with Nathanael Berg. Three positions are open. Michelle Bennett did not refile.
Chisholm Trail Extension District No. 20 — Incumbents Paula D. Acheson of Woodbine and Donald E. Hellwig of Solomon filed for the four-year terms. Two positions are open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.