Cory Frey has been immersed in the world of audio and lighting systems since he was a teenager.
“It’s something I’ve been pretty passionate about since I was 14 years old,” he said. “I grew up in this area — I went to church at Zion Brethren in Christ Church which is just north of town here and Pastor Ron Bowell asked me, ‘do you want to run sound?’”
It was a small system. There was a knob to control Bowell’s lapel microphone and not a lot else, as Frey recalls.
But it was enough.
“Ever since that day, I’ve been hooked,” Frey said. “I’ve been interested in this. I’ve been doing sound for churches all through college and just really throughout my entire life doing it and doing system installs on the side.”
This passion led him to open Solid Rock AV about four years ago. Until recently, the business had been operating out of his home, but last month Frey opened a brick and mortar office in Abilene’s downtown district.
He chose to make the move from a home-based business to brick-and-mortar because his business was expanding. Frey had hired some employees and needed some space outside his private residence where they could work.
“I found that when I started getting employees, I just didn’t want them using my bathroom at home,” Frey said. “That was really it. I didn’t realize that until I got employees. It was like, ‘wait … this is not a place of business — this is my home.’ I want to try to separate them a little bit. It wasn’t really a big financial reason or anything like that or a strategic reason.”
It also felt weird to leave his employees alone in his home when he went out on installs, he said.
So out of a need for some private space for himself and his family, he moved Solid Rock to a building at 319 N. Cedar St. in Abilene.
While the business has expanded to an office in town, the services will likely remain much the same for now though Frey is not opposed to changing this one day.
“Like I said, I might open up a storefront,” he said. “I don’t know. One of my dreams has always been to have a music store. I’m a musician myself and I worked at a music store when I was in college. And I always thought that would be so awesome to have a guitar shop, but I don’t know if those make money anymore. People are buying all their gear online. But that’s one thing I might be able to offer being in town is that I might have a storefront in the future.”
The business, through which Frey sells and installs audio video lighting systems and educates people on how to use systems they already have in place, is used by many local churches.
“I’ve been in almost every church here in Abilene,” he said.
His passion still lies with helping churches provide better worship services.
“My heart is for the church — working for churches,” he said. “When I either install or educate a church and they come away with a better understanding to do their ministry using the technology I’ve been able to provide them, I think that’s my favorite thing. Just being able to do something and knowing that I was making a difference for them and I’m not just selling them gear or technology that they may or may not use or need but that I’m actually selling them gear that they need and that’s actually going to help them accomplish their mission.”
It’s a rewarding challenge to teach people to use the technology.
“Most churches, especially in rural Kansas here, they don’t have anyone on staff to deal with technology,” Frey said. “There’s a lot of churches that have a part-time pastor and that’s the only person they have on staff.”
It’s hard enough for these people to do everything they have to do in the 10-to-20 hours a week they have to do it in without adding learning a new technology to the mix, according to Frey.
“They a lot of times don’t have the best grasp or understanding of how to use the technology,” he said. “Just getting them to learn how to use it is definitely the biggest thing. I get a lot of calls on Sunday mornings even.”
When COVID-19 initially hit and drove churches from in-person to online services, these calls increased. Frey still recalls the date it started in Abilene — March 13, 2020.
“I don’t know how many calls I got just in that day,” he said.
Frey said he receives a lot of satisfaction from teaching, though he doesn’t consider himself a “gifted” teacher.
“I don’t think I’m the best communicator and teacher available,” he said. “It’s not one of my highest strengths, but I do a lot of that for the churches.”
