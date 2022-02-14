Marion and Dickinson County 4-H members gathered together on Saturday to show off their presentation skills at the annual 4-H Day.
“4-H day is a chance for our 4-H members to practice their presentation skills and we have several different categories including public presentations, like project talks, demonstrations and public speaking, as well as drama, dance and music,” Family and Youth Development Agent for Dickinson County Jill Martinson said.
“4-H Day provides our 4-Hers the opportunity to have a structured environment where they can prepare a speech or other talent,” Martinson added. “They can present it for a judge in an audience and they can also get feedback on that presentation so that they can look to see what they can improve and what they’re doing really well.”
Throughout Saturday morning, students of all ages presented to the volunteer judges and got to practice their speaking skills.
“I am so proud of them for taking on the challenge of either writing a speech or preparing music or preparing a drama piece and being ready to present that and having the guts to do it,” Martinson said.
“I hope that each of our 4-H members had a really great opportunity to practice and grow in their communication skills and that they are able to learn a little bit something about communicating with judges,” Family and Youth Development Agent for Marion County Tristen Cope said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.