Pioneer Camp currently is underway at the Dickinson County Historical Society’s Heritage Center.
Typically, the camp is for children going into the second grade through sixth grade, but this year youth going into the seventh grade were allowed to attend because no camps were held in 2020.
Campers experience a number of activities, including spinning and weaving wool, gathering eggs, doing kitchen chores, washing clothes, churning butter, rope making and other activities that the pioneers did over 100 years ago.
They also have the opportunity to attend “Prairie” Day where they travel to a prairie area to explore plants and discuss what life was like on the prairie, among other activities.
