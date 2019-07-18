Mary Jean Eisenhower was deeply concerned last January when she noticed that the statue of her grandfather President Dwight D. Eisenhower as a boy was missing.
Now she is “ecstatic” about its replacement and renovation at Little Ike Park.
Eisenhower was among the over 40 city staff, park supporters and community leaders that attended an official opening Wednesday morning.
The statue was never missing but instead tucked away while city crews removed the subsoil, replaced it, planted trees and flowers, added a brick sidewalk, metal fence, picnic tables and an arched entrance. Grass was added to the interior which kids are expected to play on.
“I have been coming to Abilene for 50 years now and this is the prettiest it has ever been,” Eisenhower said. “The innocence of his childhood and knowing what happened to him later, makes this extra special. This is where he got all of his values.”
Interim City Manager and Director of Parks and Recreation Department Jane Foltz said the project started Jan. 7 and the new park opened to the public last week on the corner of Spruce and Third Streets.
“This park was redesigned and built all with local people,” she said.
The renovation did present some problems with the decaying substructure and waiting on the seats for the picnic tables.
“We were hoping to get this done in June but there were some delays,” she said.
Joy Maas who is change of the city’s plants and flowers and the rose garden, designed the project several years ago.
“We had a vision to make this a better place and I think that has happened,” Foltz said.
“We took a lot of concrete out of here,” Foltz said.
Foltz said the project was budgeted at $65,000 and 18 donors purchased “a very expensive brick” to help fund the project.
“I want to thank those people of few who are here,” she said.
She said the rest of the money came from a special alcohol tax that the city collects.
“We’ve pretty much wiped that out but for a great cause,” Foltz said.
The public works and parks departments did the demolition.
Jeff Wilkens with Big Red did the concrete, fence and brick work.
Kelby Garten with S&K Electric did the electrical work.
Jason Lahr built the Little Ike Park arch.
The park opened in 1990. The statue was purchased through a Kids Council project in 1999.
