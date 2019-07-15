That sinking feeling is gone.
The statue of Dwight D. Eisenhower, “Little Ike,” is back on a firm foundation and Little Ike Park at the corner of Spruce and Third streets is open again.
Jane Foltz, Abilene director of parks and recreation and interim city manager, has planned a short ceremony for 10 a.m. Wednesday. She is inviting people who bought commemorative bricks and the DAR to the flag-raising at the new flagpole.
The park was closed this winter because the dirt used to fill old basements in the area did not compact properly. It was built where the City Café and the old Reflector-Chronicle buildings had been. The whole park had sunk, including the statue, and was a safety concern, Foltz said.
The Kids Council bought the statute for the park in 1999, Foltz said. It sits on a base of bricks from the old Belle Springs Creamery where Ike worked as a young man. The park opened in 1990.
Black granite commemorative bricks sold to finance the park have been returned. Fifteen new bricks were sold, at a price of $1,000 each, to help finance the renovation.
Foltz said the renovation came in on budget but about a month late. She had been waiting on parts and for the grass to be well-established. The park benches, for example, that were sent were the wrong ones for the bases and had to be re-ordered, she said.
The budget for the park was about $82,000, including the engineering report. It’s being paid for by money from the bricks, funds from the local drug and alcohol tax, and some city funds.
Most of the work was done by local craftspeople, Foltz said. A local metalsmith made the arch at the entrance of the park. The city’s horticulturist designed the landscaping.
A grassy area is surrounded by curved brick walkways shaded by trees. A couple of tables and benches also are shaded by trees. A spruce tree will be decorated for Christmas.
Besides the safety issue, the park was due for renovation.
“It was Little Ike Park, but it didn’t really honor who he was. I think this one will,” she said.
Eisenhower spent his boyhood in Abilene and credits the town with much of his success as Supreme Allied Commander in World War II and as U.S. president.
Foltz said in March that she hopes the park will become a draw for downtown Abilene.
Abilene Forward, a group of citizens and businesspeople, are trying to make downtown Abilene more inviting to visitors. A new sign on the Royer Building at Third and Buckeye points the way to downtown attractions.
Groups organized by Abilene Forward are gathering every Saturday morning to clean trash and weeds from the streets and alleys. Posters and artwork are decorating the windows of businesses and empty storefronts, and murals are being discussed.
Contact Jean Bowers at reporter2@abilene-rc.com.
