It’s going to get much lighter in north Abilene.
While there is no start date yet, the Kansas Department of Transportation approved a bid for new LED lights at the Interstate 70 and Kansas Highway 15 intersection.
Both the Dickinson County Commission and the Abilene City Commission had been told that because of the poor lighting, motorists are missing Abilene.
Former County Commissioner LaVerne Myers, in a meeting with Rep. John Barker, R-Abilene back in January, said without any highway lights to illuminate the area, travelers may drive on by, thinking there’s nothing to see.
Chad Rufener, manager of the Holiday Inn Express, told the Abilene City Commission that motorists are missing Abilene because of the poor lighting.
Rufener said he can verify that by reviewing zip codes of the guests.
That led to KDOT improving the lights this summer. Back in June, Heineken Electric got many of the lights mainly on the north side of Interstate 70 working.
Now, next summer new lights similar to those on Interstate 70 at the Solomon exit and Fair Road exit are planned for installation.
IES Holding Inc out of Holdrege, Neb., received the $149,030 bid.
“I can confirm it is going to happen,” said Brad Anderson, area supervisor for KDOT. “More details will be coming soon.”
The lights were one of three bids KDOT accepted for work in Dickinson county.
The bid letting took place Nov. 13 in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
Dickinson County bids include:
• Interstate 70, at the I-70 and K‑15 interchange, lighting, 0.4 mile, IES Holding Inc & Subsidiaries, Holdrege, Neb., $149,030.
• Kansas Highway 4, from the K‑43/K‑4 junction east to the U.S. 77/K‑4 junction, milling and overlay, 7.7 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kan., $1,002,651.41.
• Kansas Highway ‑15, from the north city limits of Abilene north to the west K‑15/K‑18 junction, milling and overlay, 6.1 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kan., $852,127.60.
